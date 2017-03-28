NASA is The People, Jubilee has NOTHING for Kalonzo !

To Jubilee bloggers yapping about 2013 CORD MoU

By Anwar Sadat

The 2013 MoU in CORD was that Raila serves one term as President, then support Kalonzo Musyoka.

Raila has not served as President. Kalonzo knows this, Raila Knows this, ODM knows this, Wipper knows this and most importantly, Kenyans know this.

I want to believe the VP, Hon. Dr. Kalonzo Musyoka, when he says that the Kalonzo of today is different from the Kalonzo of 2007.

The Kalonzo of 2007, decided to Run for the Presidency outside of a united Opposition, as they had agreed with Kibaki to deny the opposition the presidency, and not appear to have been compromised in doing so.

After the disputed election, the Kalonzo of 2007 joined Kibaki as his VP.

So when the VP says he is not like the Kalonzo of the 2007, I hope he is saying that he has not entered into any agreement with Uhuru Kenyatt or his emissaries to run a lone and join after the election. I am giving the VP, the benefit of doubt.

But I also acknowledge that as a Kenyan above the minimum required age of being president, he is well free to run for the office, or seek partnerships with any political players.

If the VP sees a partner in Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee, an administration that would rather build a port in Kenyatta’s farm and not in Machakos, then it’s his democratic choice. If the VP thinks that in Jubilee, he can be their flag bearer in 2017 elections, then we can’t stop him, he is free to seek the party ticket of Jubilee.

I wish to remind all NASA principals that the 2017 elections is about the people: transforming their lives, and not what position they get. However, that said, if one of you, or a section of you think they have made so much sacrifice or been in opposition so long that they can’t wait 5 more months, and fight to reclaim our nation, and would rather be given a foreign minister position for few months, it’s ok.

We wish you well. But our struggle for a better kenya continues. We need you with us, but should you choose to go, we wish you well.

Betrayal only comes in If Raila serves one term and then does not support Kalonzo. That hasn’t happened, and those talking of betrayal simply want an exit door. NASA is the people!!!!