NASA is The People, Jubilee has NOTHING for Kalonzo !

To Jubilee bloggers yapping about 2013 CORD MoU
By Anwar Sadat
The 2013 MoU in CORD was that Raila serves one term as President, then support Kalonzo Musyoka.
Raila has not served as President. Kalonzo knows this, Raila Knows this, ODM knows this, Wipper knows this and most importantly, Kenyans know this.
I want to believe the VP, Hon. Dr. Kalonzo Musyoka, when he says that the Kalonzo of today is different from the Kalonzo of 2007.
The Kalonzo of 2007, decided to Run for the Presidency outside of a united Opposition, as they had agreed with Kibaki to deny the opposition the presidency, and not appear to have been compromised in doing so.
After the disputed election, the Kalonzo of 2007 joined Kibaki as his VP.
So when the VP says he is not like the Kalonzo of the 2007, I hope he is saying that he has not entered into any agreement with Uhuru Kenyatt or his emissaries to run a lone and join after the election. I am giving the VP, the benefit of doubt.
But I also acknowledge that as a Kenyan above the minimum required age of being president, he is well free to run for the office, or seek partnerships with any political players.
If the VP sees a partner in Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee, an administration that would rather build a port in Kenyatta’s farm and not in Machakos, then it’s his democratic choice. If the VP thinks that in Jubilee, he can be their flag bearer in 2017 elections, then we can’t stop him, he is free to seek the party ticket of Jubilee.
I wish to remind all NASA principals that the 2017 elections is about the people: transforming their lives, and not what position they get. However, that said, if one of you, or a section of you think they have made so much sacrifice or been in opposition so long that they can’t wait 5 more months, and fight to reclaim our nation, and would rather be given a foreign minister position for few months, it’s ok.
We wish you well. But our struggle for a better kenya continues. We need you with us, but should you choose to go, we wish you well.
Betrayal only comes in If Raila serves one term and then does not support Kalonzo. That hasn’t happened, and those talking of betrayal simply want an exit door. NASA is the people!!!!
Comments
Jon says
Kalonzo MUST allow Raila to serve ONE TERM as president. If he does that then he will become president in 2022. If he doesn’t then he will be in political LIMBO for the rest of his life. He has been at Raila’s side for a long time and I know the Luos will give him full support during that time.
anonymous says
Jubilee is sinking boat campaigning for NASSA fall out
Philip says
Kolonzo should now stop dreaming tuko nasa na amenaswa Raila to clear his five yrs is when we shall support stevo
Anonymous says
RAILA FOR 2017, JOHO FOR 2022 WHERE IS KALONZO
Anonymous says
l am not supporting Nasa or jp but a frree advice to Raila Amolo Odinga don’t expect any votes from kalenjins you know what you did when we voted for you and when you left our son to go to lcc was he fighting for uhuru or Raila you are a fanny man did you forget you will need kalenjins votes we are waiting for you on 8th of AUNGUST Is when you will knew we are not stupid as you think TRY YOUR BEST TO STAND YOU WILL NOT BELIEVE YOUR SELF
petraw says
so are the kalenjin or are u there ovarall leader?… u have ur opinion bt u can’t control kalenjin, eve ruto can only manage a section. u, talk of ur family and STOP BEING STUPID. IDIOT
Fred odongo says
Whether he goes alone or carries his tethered stocks which he might buy some shares is upto to him,an incumbent is not easy to remove in Africa unless some revolts is properly cooked,and has the things stands now kenyan does not have hope in all of these fools,any form of revolution might save this corrupt mafia state.
Jose says
Ni kuweli
Damaris says
Aanonymous u are just plain stupid,even me i am a kalenjin but will vote for raila don’t thing u are caring everybody’s vote urs is just one.
shikukj says
Talkas
Kenyans no atribe ,folk on yr bealf.
S
Khaziga khamisi [mombasa] says
Asalam alekum. Fellow kenyans those fighting for either uhuru or Raila don’t confuse others because of personal issues,i supported uhuru in 2013 but what has done wasn’t my expectations,the man has no mass to common mwananchi and the best option for quality and strong country that recognise its citizens we need Raila and i Berg you to vote for him for future good life.