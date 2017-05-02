Did The NASA PENTAGON FORGET to UNVEIL an Equivalent of Uhuru Jubilee 36 BLOGGERS? The FAKE NEWS Doing Rounds Needs to be Contained !

By Dorcas S

Maybe it’s because I am not plugged into NASA’s inner workings but I am yet to see a coordinated and concerted cyber-effort by the National Super Alliance (NASA) to educated voters and more importantly, counter the spin and outright fake news put out by Jubilee’s famous “36 Bloggers” and/or their spawns.

I read somewhere that controversial blogger and one-time Uhuru Kenyatta critic Robert Alai has joined Jubilee’s cyberteam alongside Dennis Itumbi and Pauline Njoroge to name a few. If that is true, then it is further evidence that NASA really needs to up its game in the cyber field.

What’s particularly galling is that neither Alai nor Itumbi or Njoroge can engage OR sustain one in a substantive discussion on Jubilee’s policy positions. This is based on some of the posts and comments I have seen on social media – from them. These guys barely have the depth to explain why the corrupt and incompetent duo deserve a 2nd term.

That I am yet to see a viable, active and sustained social media presence from/by NASA, given the “target-rich” environment of the last 4 years, 100 days from the elections, does not inspire confidence.

A coordinated and sustained cyber campaign against Jubilee can choose from anyone of the following items – all within the last 4 years:

– corruption scandals that go all the way to the president’s house & implicate his very family,

– scandals – ethical and personal – swirling around the deputy president,

– excessive borrowing not commensurate with projects initiated,

– rampant insecurity and extra-judicial killings,

– drought,

– famine

All this as the president “dabs” and attends Formula One races in Dubai!