Naomi Campbell’s appointment is the best, let’s promote our country abroad, “tano tena”

By Pauline Njoroge via FB

Naomi Campbell at the Paris Fashion Week early last year, wearing a Kenyan flag designer dress. This is lady who is obviously in love with our country and for 15 good years has been holidaying here. And no, we are not paying her an arm and a leg to be the magical Kenya international tourism ambassador, she is the one who wanted to do it.

I know you have certain candidates who you believe are better placed than her to be our tourism ambassadors, but are they willing to do it? Do they even talk about Kenya as a holiday destination in the first place?

And you who is attacking/bashing Naomi and the tourism minister/ministry for this move, how much have you done to market this country to the outside world even using your own social media account? Besides the toxicity you are directing to this good lady who has 10 million followers on Instagram and as many followers on other platforms, what has your contribution in telling the Kenyan story been?

Let me pre-empt this: Now that we are talking about tourism, I know some of you will come here to bash me over my comment regarding the Nairobi National Park. So, besides bashing, have you ever used your page to market that park or to give ideas on how it can become more economically viable or how it can generate more income, how for example it can become a filming destination etc?