…so Nakumatt Supermarket is also RETRENCHING Staff, Thousands to Lose Jobs. Economy Going to DOGS

Uchumi fell and now Narkumatt is falling, but Ruto will tell you that the economy is growing by double digit my fren!

Assume for illustration purposes that one branch of Narkumatt has 200 direct employees. They also act as customers to tens of thousands of suppliers, if not hundred of thousands of suppliers.

These suppliers and employees also support another cascade level of an intertwined economic web of suppliers and consumers: from schools, local kiosks, parafin shops, etc.

So when one Narkumatt falls, it’s effect to the economy is not just on those 200 employees. These are facts Uthamakistan would not like you to know.

I have been informed that the actual number of employees affected is 15,000 and not 3,000 as indicated. By reporting a lower number, i didn’t intend to lessen the number of those suffering or consider their suffering as inconsequential.

I am aware of the pain and suffering that a majority of Kenyans have to endure under the difficult economic circumstances that the Jubilee government have thrust Kenyans into.

My heart also goes out to the 420 employees of Bridge International Academies who were laid off last week because of the bad policies of Jubilee.

I want to assure Kenyans that Raila Odinga and the NASA team is aware of the suffering you are undergoing, and has an plan to fix our economy, create jobs, lower the unemployment rate, lower the inflation and contain the rising cost of living, that they intend to implement on day one of their administration.

8/8/17 is the beginning of economic transformation for Kenyans and kenya after we vote out Jubilee and put in place the NASA government.

Again, I apologize for the the Nakumatt issue