WHY Nairobi Deputy Governor Igathe Resigned, What Next ? Legal Implications

Nairobi deputy governor Polycarp Igathe resigned om Friday afternoon as Nairobi deputy governor barely four months in office citing trust issuea between him and Governor Sonko.
Indeed anybody can agree that itis not easy to work with Sonko especially if you dont have a chemistry like that of Uhuru and Ruto or Raila/Mudavadi/Kalonzo.
Legally governor Sonko can decide to do any of these three things,
Option one: Resign as well
Option Two: Nominate another deputy
Option Three: Work without a deputy for a full term
Well, hopefully he doesnt recall his buddy and Hon Mbugua from EALA to be his deputy.
Mike Sonko was suspicious of his deputy whom many believe was seconded by mt Kenya mafia to checkmate Sonko.
It is rather obvious that Uhuru was keen on his family friend Dr Evans Kidero retaining the city but Sonko outmaneuvered the system.
Statehouse will most likely nominate the next deputy and may most likely be one of the outgoing cabinet Secretaries like Phylis Kandie or Hon Ababu Namwamba.
Maina kamanda , jaguar or any other comedian can work with sonko not an intellectual who wants to exercise formal power and enlightened strategic management.
That is beautiful.
Product of computer generated fraudsters falling a part.