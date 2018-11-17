Why Naaman Waiguru met Elisha Raila, She Is mweupe kama pamba, cleansed !

By Kenya O Gilbert

NAAMAN MEETS ELISHA

======================

Finally, Anne Minjiminji “Naaman” Waiguru had to meet Raila Joshua Elisha Odinga

For those of you who never attended Sunday school, a story in the Bible goes thaht; Naaman was a commander of the army of Syria…

Yet Naaman was a leper.

Naaman’s wife had a servant girl from Israel who said that a prophet there would be able to heal him.

Naaman tells his lord this and he is sent to Israel with a letter to the king.

The king of Israel didn’t know what to do. But there was one man who knew exactly what needed to be done. His name was prophet Elisha.

When they met, Elisha told Naaman to go bathe in the Jordan seven times and he would be clean.

Naaman was angry and would have left, but his servant asked him to try it and he was healed!

You might be wondering how Madam Waiguru becomes Naaman and Raila prophet Elisha.

Last year some of us embarked on a long journey to Canaan, led by Joshua (Raila).

Just by the banks of River Jordan is where we lost our bearings. We needed bridges to cross.

Meanwhile, Joshua being a marked man, he ingeniously changed his name to Elisha. In case you’ve been missing Joshua, now you know.

Far away from River Jordan is the land of Syria (Kirinyaga). Anne MinjiMinji Naaman Waiguru, a leper, is the commander of the Syrian army.

Naaman goes to the King of Israel (Uhuru Kenyatta) seeking cure for her leprosy (NYS scandal).

The king doesn’t know what to do, but he has a brother who knows what can be done.

To cut the long story short, that’s how Naaman (Waiguru) ended up in River Jordan (Capitol Hill) for cleansing.

In there, she needed to bathe seven times (a seven minute handshake) and she came out cleansed!

In case you’ve been wondering why she wore a white robe for the ritual, that’s the only regalia admissible for cleansing rituals.

Sasa Madam Anne MinjiMinji Naaman Waiguru ni mweupe kama pamba. And just like that, we may never get to know what happened to the NYS billions!

Am I the only one wondering when the pope himuselefu – William Samoei Ruto – will have his day in River Jordan?

If the man from Sugoiland thinks that a lunchtime visit from prophet Elisha is enough for cleansing, he’s deluding himself.

The River Jordan doesn’t come to you for cleansing; you go to the river. WSR, run to River Jordan now!

Visit Capitol Hill for the magical bath (handshake) ASAP, and your chronic leprosy will be cured.