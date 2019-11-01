My best throwback is back in high school

By Silas Nyanchwani via fb

Nothing used to excite our teenage selves like a trip to a girl’s school. One day we went to Sengera Girls for drama festivals. Man.

Now, I went to Nyamagwa Boys and we were known for being good, innocent and probably virgins and nerds only interested in getting As.

So, we arrived in Sengera with our World War II bus to a lukewarm reception from the girls. And we were besides ourselves with grief and embarrassment.

Then Sameta Boys who the bad boys of Gucha District arrived with 1 million kilowatts pysche, banging their first world war bus and boy, those kids created a scene.

Of course teenage girls love excitement and they ran to fetch the Sameta Boys, with all the excitement in the world. As the Sameta Boys Bus pulled to a stop, over the noise and the din, some boy said,

“A yia yia yia…Na Hawa madame ni viatu Jo!”

There is a way that boy unleashed that ayi ayi ayia, that was innocent, naive, yet totally sinister that I have never forgotten. The ladies walked away in shame and embarrassment and we stood there rooted wondering if we should make rescue them or revel in their embarrassment.

Sijawahi sahau.