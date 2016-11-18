A MUST READ: Best of Miguna Miguna QUOTES

THE BEST OF MIGUNA MIGUNA QUOTES
1. Johnson Sakaja is a visionless bumbling moral toddler with an acute intellectual defficiency.
2. Mike Sonko is a notorious thief and a drug peddler who is functionally illiterate.
3. Dr Evans Kidero is the dean of looters and an irredeemable thief.
4. Esther Passaris is a conwoman with nothing of substance between her ears except the artistry of blackmailing naive old sponsors
5. Bishop Wanjiru should stick to the pulpit business where questions are prohibited because she seem to be the only multi-degree holder with no clue of what a dissertation is but still want to govern the highly literate Nairobians.
6. Jacob Juma was a robbers’ baron who was probably killed by his fellow thugs in the criminal world. He was not a saint though he didn’t deserve to die in that manner.
7. Joho is a semi-literate graduate who is known to feed his Mombasa subjects with drugs and contraband goods instead of real goods.
8. Moses Wetangula is a known thief with no transformative ideology other than stealing.
9. Kalonzo Musyoka is a slippery character who can easily mutate like a chameleon. Trust him at your own peril.
10. Ruto is a political conman with no clear goal or agenda for Kenyans except himself.
11. A modern democratic country like kenya cannot thrive and prosper when thieves, looters, land grabbers and drug barons occupy public office.
12. The fanatics of cartels and tribal kings wrongly equate truth to insults but they won’t intimidate me because as a leader I have a noble duty to free Kenyans from mental slavery.
For INTEGRITY & DEVELOPMENT, VOTE wisely
#2017POLLS
Abdi hadi ali says
IT’s only the crazy and the ignorant who will vote for miguna since he has negative leader-
ship fabrics or quality. he must be of unsound
mentality and power hungry,2017 polls will
punch the last nail on his coffin albeit the zero votes he will
garner.
Onyango says
You forgot he say baba is garbage
Akinyi says
He said raila is a cry baby. With no balls
Anonymous says
You have left out the most recent from JKL show on Pasaris!
ouma Fred says
Miguna has nothing substantial to tell kenyans, a rudi nyando bure kabisa.
Tumbo mbele raia potelea mbali.. says
Miguna is a tall stacky man with an airport on the head without functioning brains! Another useless hungry greedy man.
Romufa says
A big joker, no sane person takes this clown seriously.
Anonymous says
We said man.
garbage is all what Kenyans elect with zero faculties.
joash obure says
The problem of miguna is too learned and can not be able to crouch down so that he meet the look low educated Kenyans but he is good
elias says
point number 11 is very true guys. This country will not thrive when thieves, landgrabbers, looters, murderers n political conmen occupy our public offices. kenyans must come out n vote integrity n accountability. when a thief in the name of aleader steals, trickling down effect is never there. so why vehement protection?
Anonymous says
The visions of No 11 is to steat/loot and laugh retreating to their cocoons that they’ve achieved and the achievements is taking the country backward development wise.
SStatisticallyrick folks are the woste leaders worldwide and more so when they join politics as witnessed in our country is s case study in saying the very least.
innocent soul says
Miguna z a psycho,those who witnessed wat transpired between him n Esther passaris,wen Jeff asked miguna to attack Esther,miguna acted like a gentleman n sed he was there to discuss issues,n that he didn’t wanna attack her but she went ahead,wish she could av read miguna mind….al that came afterwards left me wide open mouthed,miguna spit lava,esther tried to spit saliva but unfortunately her throat was dry,she was openly n effectively pinned down,for her life she wouldn’t want anything to do wt MIGUNA!!!! y den al women r on miguna’s shoulders accusing him??? Who started?? women,women,women…
Christine Njeeri Likimani says
Kikuyu thieving banking limited is really thriving through thieving mwananchi!
http://www.nation.co.ke/news/Woman-detained-over-negative-posts-against-Family-Bank/1056-3457684-k1pmqyz/index.html
Nyundo says
Is it possible there was no quote on the thieving kiambu god?
Regalitoh says
I think miguna miguna is a visionary leader who envisage more for Nairobians. He is sober minded and has clean record.You have my vote.
Anonymous says
I will vote for Miguna. I hate the rest.
Mentally Unchained says
It is so funny when people attack Miguna who is promising to fight corruption to its core.
He further states that, he should be held accountable if he fails to do so.What more could you ask for from a leader?Miguna you have my vote.
Supeto Nnakam says
MM, the only man with a clear vision for Nairobians. Unequivocal and a dynamic revolutionary leader who has remained consistent and steadfast promising to bring change in political, social and economic facets in all the debates he has been in. His ideologies are clear and he has the manifesto for Nairobi citizens to question him on what he promises and what he delivers within his term in office. Kenyans are fatigued by corruption and prolific theft by public office holders like Kidero who have fantastically failed in providing Narobians with services despite Kenyans paying taxes. In fact, MM should be vying for the presidency!
alexis mulwa says
northing like minguna to be voted by riftvalley voters
icarus says
Kenyans lets go for leaders of substance. Like MM
Anonymous says
miguna is giving the marking scheme of rotten themes in the political circles…. verbatim no verbalism……no shenanigans…..
Gideon Bungei says
Miguna, is a man to watch coz he is consistent and track kept. Kenyans will run away from his tireless loud speaking ideologies but will not hide from the fact that he his factual and his facing the issues affecting Kenyans head on. Remember, a thief can point a figure on another thief neighter shall a corrupt individual and punch another corrupt name… Let’s take guys like Miguna as our litmus testing tool if we are to move somewhere better and be in a position that we ought to be….