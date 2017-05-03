WHY Musician JAGUAR ‘s LOUD CRIES for Jubilee Ticket Offers HOPES TO MILLIONS OF KENYANS

Folks, do not be afraid to cry. Sometimes, it’s your tears that is standing between you and your destiny.

Jaguar cried his way to the Jubilee Starehe Mp ticket. They almost rigged out Sonko until he told us how him and his Wife, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his wife, and Nyanya ya taifa cried till they got no more tears.

If you can’t download it from the portal of lies, and you are sure it’s not been consumed by global warming, then chances are that if you cry your way to 8/8/17 and vote Team Kenya-NASA, then the door to a government for the people, of the people, and by the people shall be opened.

To team Uhuru, this I can tell you for free!!! (You can take the Shs 200,000 monthly Salary and the Shs 25,000 house allowance and offer it to some malnourished blogger).You tried breaking NASA by propaganda and Money, but you failed. Any manipulation of IEBC or by IEBC too is bound to fail.

The Tears of Team Kenya is turning into a mighty river Euphrates, whose turbulent currents will carry the trash of corruption, bad governance, relathieves, and their associated nuisances of higher unemployment, stagnant economy, low wages, high commodities prices into the sea of oblivion.



The voice of the people is the voice of God. The writing is on the wall. The kingdom has been taken away from you. For 4 years, we have wondered in the wilderness, but now, we are standing on the brink of the River Jordan.

On 8/8/17, we will be crossing over the other side led by our Joshua, Raila Amolo Odinga, captain of the Pentagon and first among equals, supported by his team and a host of loyal soldiers dedicated to the mission of a better country. And nothing can stop this March: not the police, not the IEBC, for the heavens have declared it, the earth is in agreement, and the people are prepared for it.

