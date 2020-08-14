Museveni in total shit as Bobi Wine ruthlessly kills and buries Democratic Party, ready for presidential race

By Onyango Ochieng Jr via FB

Bobi Wine is a realist and an accidental strategist who seemingly has the benefit of LUCK in quantum. He quintessentially embodies this statement “Luck is when COINCIDENCE meets PREPAREDNESS” by French scholar Louis Pasteur.

Today, Bobi has ruthlessly killed and officially buried the Democratic Party(DP). The whole party MPs, Mayors, MCAs in Buganda (Central Uganda) Kingdom have defected to NUP (People Power) in a move only be likened to mass wildebeest migration from Kenya to Serengeti in TZ.

Of course, charity must begin at home.

But, this is not your normal defection, where a politician cross-carpets to build stomach infrastructure; its the ground forcefully pushing politicians into NUP. You are either with BOBI or you are politically dead as the deadest dodo!

Musalia Mudavadi and the entire politburo at ANC must now carry their books, pens, and undiluted attention to Bobi’s house in Kamwokya, Uganda. And stay there for the longest period possible learning politics, like kids joining class one from nursery school.

Bobi never gallivanted the Kingdom belching “Buganda Alliance”. Nada!

He is hardly 3 years in Politics, rated at 22%, and Bobi already MARKED his TERRITORY. Going ahead to stretch his reach to BUSOGA, TESO, and SEBEI regions where he leads all other presidential candidates according to the latest polls.

Musalia joined politics when Bobi was about 4 years. He has no clearly defined political territory.

Even a lady you are dating will come to your house and scatter her pants all over the place to mark her territory.

I expect that when Musalia comes back from learning Bobi Ways; he must ruthlessly KILL Ford Kenya and New Ford Kenya and expel all these competitors like Wetangula and Eugine and Atwoli from Western, to be taken seriously.

Even the Bible says God is very Jealous. And we are made in his image and LIKENESS. Not unless Musalia was not made in God’s LIKENESS.