Musalia and Kalonzo Biggest Losers of Today’s Events, Governor Joho Biggest Winner

By Timothy Wambua
The biggest beneficiary and most valued player of todays event is Ali Hassan Joho the same way joho inherited coast from balala and makwere and crystallized it from nowhere is the same way today kalonzo relinquished his position to joho he has just inherited ODM.
The significance of what has happened today will play out well in 2022 politics .
#kalonzo will know the meaning of watermelon.
Comments
Anonymous says
weta ,mudavadi and kalonzo cowards in my entire life you will never have my vote useless creatures you dont deserve to be human beings.
Anonymous says
Haha raila looked like a fool
akoyo laban says
THEY HAVE THEMSELVES TO BLAME!A LUHYA ADAGE ,”A WATERPOT BREAKS AT THE DOORSTEP, “WAS WELL ILLUSTRATED BY THE ACTION OF THESE “WISEMEN”. WHY DID THEY WASTE ALL THEIR TIME TO ACT SO FOOLISHLY?SURE MY FRIENDS,MY RESERVED IDEALS ARE BETTER THAN YOUR COMBINED DECISION?