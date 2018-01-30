Musalia and Kalonzo Biggest Losers of Today’s Events, Governor Joho Biggest Winner

By Timothy Wambua



The biggest beneficiary and most valued player of todays event is Ali Hassan Joho the same way joho inherited coast from balala and makwere and crystallized it from nowhere is the same way today kalonzo relinquished his position to joho he has just inherited ODM.

The significance of what has happened today will play out well in 2022 politics .

#kalonzo will know the meaning of watermelon.





