Mumis Sugar Company to Close Down, 2600 to Lose Jobs, VOTE 4 Raila to FIX The Economy

Why you should vote for Joshua Raila Odinga

2600 Kenyans, their families, friends, and relatives will wake up this morning to the sad reality of unemployment in Kenya, following the closure of Mumias Sugar company.

They join the other 3,000 Kenyans who went to bed last evening, with pink slips, following the news of closure of Nakummat stores.

All this news comes as Kenya Breweries have written to the Jubilee government protesting fluctuating tax rates which make it difficult for them to do business in Kenya, threatening to close down their plants in kenya if the Jubilee government is not able to have a consistent tax rate.

I know as a Kenyan, who intends to use the Jubilee SGR, from Monday to Sunday, for 30 days in one month, and 12 months in a year, for the rest of your life, such news of company closures or loss of jobs don’t bother you! Jubilee’s SGR and bullet train, completely excites you that it is impossible for you to see how their failure affects the lives of others.

Last evening, USAID sent out a memo to the ministry of health in which they informed them of their decision to stop crucial project funding that help numerous of disadvantaged Kenyans and lay off thousands of Kenyans from work.

Ladies and gentlemen, these failures are directly linked to the failures of Jubilee.

These morning, those 5600 plus Kenyans who became jobless within one day must find away to continue living just like the over 23 millions Kenyans who are either unemployed or underemployed as reported by world bank.

As a nation, we can continue in this unsustainable Economic path that Jubilee is leading us in. For the sake of our country, let’s vote out Jubilee and restore Kenyans and Kenya to a part of financial stability, economic prosperity, and put in place a government that will work for all of us. Let’s vote NASA.