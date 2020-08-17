MUDAVADI: Uhuru is violating the independence of Parliament. Senate is under attack by Statehouse

By Hon Musalia W Mudavadi

The Jubilee government is violating the independence and integrity of Parliament. Parliament is under attack by the Executive in Kenya.

Arrest of senators ostensibly to prevent them from attending to their duty in Parliament to vote for or against motions on county revenue sharing, is very unfortunate. It’s a throwback to dark days we thought are behind us.

Senators are delegates of the people. The sovereign power of the people is exercised through the Senators as set out under Article One of the Constitution of Kenya.

Arresting Senators to stop them from a vote in the senate is equal to arresting article One, arresting the sovereign, and the ultimate foundation of our Constitution.

Government is misusing law and order agencies by politicizing the police.

Decision-making in Parliament is achieved through persuasion and debate not brute force, intimidation, threats and arrest.

Government can have its way but not through draconian means.