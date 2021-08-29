Mudavadi and Wetangula have no chance, the ONLY Luyha to face DP Ruto is Raila the 13th grandson of Nabongo

By Sospeter Odeke Ojaamong via FB

The two Luhya leaders Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, who are One Kenya Alliance (OKA) luminaries, should allow former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga use his last bullet to catapult him to State House in 2022.

Raila deserves a chance to be Kenya’s fifth president.

There is no hidden sectret that the battle to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after next year’s polls will be a two-horse race between Raila and William Ruto.

There is no need for the two luhya leaders to relagate themselves to weeping boys by not supporting the former Prime Minister to ascend to the highest seat in the country.

In terms of merit and for being an advocate in championing devolution in the country, the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) leader deserves a chance to lead Kenyans.

The whole country and the world are rooting for Raila as the best bet to take Kenya to the next level, thus the need by all Kenyans to support his bid.

The wave is going to change in the next few months with Raila’s candidature taking centre stage. I am not mincing my words in atticulating for that rallying call.

I am categorical that Western region has a sure bet of one of its son or daughter taking over from Raila, thus the need to support the former PM.

