Mudavadi’s Top Aide Barack Muluka Behind Fake News On Raila Run By Nation Media Group

Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Barack Muluka is alleged to be behind the spat of fake news and opinion pieces with screaming headlines relating to Raila Odinga’s NASA coalition.
Muluka came under fire days ago when he took to a national TV on two occasions to disparage NASA leader Raila Odinga where he spewed fake news/cheap propaganda over the controversial January 30th swearing in.
The once revered scholar turned Mudavadi’s spanner boy and illogical propagandist has rubbed ODM’s honchos and lieutenants the wrong way with his spiteful remarks over Odinga’s political career and is said to be behind the balderdash Nation has been peddling as exclusives.
He allegedly tried to sell his spin- doctoring skills to Standard Media group but his services were respectfully declined.
I will hold the bull by the horns. I have credible information that one @BarrackM is the one who has been giving wrong information to the @dailynation hence the misleading headlines. He tried the @StandardKenya, they refused to buy his narrative. Now you know.
— Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) March 14, 2018
