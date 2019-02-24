Drama: Kikuyu beggar insults Uhuru over corruption, vows to vote Raila President 2022

It is reported elsewhere that Uhuru was badly insulted by a Kikuyu beggar in the streets of Nairobi as he was caught in traffic driving himself in his latest trendy Mercedes Benz G Wagon. The beggar lectured the president over collapsing economy, rising cost of living, unemployment, corruption and rise in crime across the country.

In the face-off Uhuru is said to have tried to explained to the woman the challenges facing him but she was adamant that the buck stops with the president and that he should not use the handshake or his Deputy Ruto to cover-up on corruption and massive looting in his government. The begger is also said to have complained of the expansion of the Kenyatta empire to the point of even plotting to acquire JKIA Airport via the collapsing Kenya Airways.

Menwhile Kute Odumbe writes thus:

Dear Kenyans. While you were busy catching feelings about non-issues like Akothe’s underwear, you missed the fact that the country was running bankrupt. See, you were told choices have consequences and you laughed it off. 6 years, and the consequences are catching up. Did you know that this year, Kenya has to pay 1.1 trillion shillings in debt bearing in mind that KRA only estimates that it will collect 1.87 trillion in the same year? If you didn’t know, KRA never meets its target.

Imagine that you were being paid 1,870 bob per month and you had no choice but to pay back 1,100 in debt leaving you to survive on 770 bob. Mind you, it’s a debt that you had no say in obtaining, and the minute it landed in your bank account, it got stolen and you’ve never seen its benefit. The country is already 5.6 trillion in debt and counting and Uhuruto and his merry band of thieves have been looting the country to a tune of at least 1 trillion a year for the last 6 years. Ask Uncle Edward the Auditor General. He’s probably the most frustrated man in Kenya because no one listens to him. Yet he’s been telling you from day one that you have a bandit and predatory state.

Don’t forget, just to keep the lights on in government, the budget deficit for the year dictates that the bandits will borrow hundreds of billions, if not trillions more. I forget, was it a budget of 2.6 trillion and you only have 770 billion to operate? I usually zone out when Rotich speaks. You can’t trust that guy as far as you could spit him. So, like I was saying, your household budget is 2,600 bob, and at the beginning of the month when the debt is collected, you’ve only got 770 bob to operate with.

Then you have crazy people out here talking about the Big 4 agenda in 3 and a half years? With that kind of fiscal discipline and brazen theft of public resources? No wonder they need Beyond Zero campaigns and marathons to salvage whatever they’ve raped and pilfered from the health sector. No wonder they are imposing a housing tax on employers and employees to pretend to build 367 houses a day to meet their big 4 target of affordable homes by the time Muigai my guy changes jobs to become Prime Minister (or did you think the referendum was about you?). By the way, did you know our famous disabled sisters diversified from the supply of mobile medical units to being providers of affordable housing? I kid you not, it’s on their website. They’re waiting for that money of yours.

So, how was church today? Did you pray for Kenya? God must be scratching his head and wondering “Now these ones, how do you save them from themselves? I’ve given them brains and the will to freely think and make decisions about good leadership and come election time they step out of their damn minds, go tribal and native voting for thieves, drug dealers, rapists, extortionists and sociopaths then start crowding churches and holding national prayer days to ask me what went wrong. Out of 40 million people, they always choose the same cretins and then come crowd my diary hear praying for divine intervention”.