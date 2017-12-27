Mt Kenya Mafia Got Enough Time To Mess DP Ruto Ahead Of 2022, But Then Again……..

By Gab Oguda

I want you to save this post for later.

William Ruto is not stupid. He knows the Kenyan aristocracy doesn’t favour him post-Uhuru and he has to dirty his fingers to get the 2022 top-job. I am not a fan of Ruto, and if I was to choose between my grandmother’s charcoal stove, Awayo, and William Ruto, for the next Kenyan President, Awayo would get my vote ten-out-of-ten times.

But William Ruto is not stupid. He knows our voting patterns are largely ethnic driven and that Jubilee will front a Kalenjin President and a Kikuyu Deputy President in 2022. That Kalenjin is most-likely Gideon Moi, and they will throw in Isaac Ruto as a bonus to infuriate William.

And that is where you will see William Ruto, the political dogfighter, coming back up to tear apart the formbook.

William is going for nothing short of the Presidency in 2022, and he will have a Kikuyu running mate to spice it up. He will remind Kikuyus of their promise to vote for him, and he will remind them of the consequences if that promise isn’t kept. Our politics is largely based on a pathological tribal fear-factor.

William Ruto will harvest more Kikuyu votes in 2022 than Gideon Moi simply because Kikuyus living in the Rift Valley would rather they remain peaceful under an enemy than be evicted under a friend. It is the same thing that happened in the just concluded Uasin Gishu Governor race. Mandago vs Buzeki was just a dress rehearsal for the 2022 presidential race, and the chips are currently being shuffled to give William a headstart going into the race of his life.

If the two major coalitions go into 2022 with a Kalenjin Presidential flag bearer, the William Ruto coalition will win, hands down. The only hurdle then, for William, is whether they will allow him to ascend to power; as they did to Raila Odinga in 2007. The only difference is that no one is yet to find the formula of stealing anything belonging to William Ruto without facing the full wrath of the Sugoi Bows and Arrows Infantry. But there is always a first time for everything, and the Kenyan aristocracy has four more years to finally crack the elusive code.

Press Play.