Mt Kenya Mafia Questions that DP Ruto supporters Cannot Answer, it’s getting Complicated for tanga tanga

By W Thuku via FB

GOOD MORNING Kenya.

A good and large number of you here love and support our Deputy President Dr. William Ruto. You want and you pray for him to become President of Kenya in 2022.

This question is STRICTLY for you.

Disclaimer:

If you fail to understand the question please don’t answer and don’t comment. Because if you misunderstand it and you respond with your ‘misunderstanding’ you won’t know what happened to your access to this page.

You have always heard allegations and allegations and deep ones at that, from near and far, from shallow and deep sources, from credible and incredible sources, that the DP is a corrupt man and that he presides over or will preside over a network of corruption. The allegations may be true or may be false.

NOW the question:-

1. As a big supporter of Dr WSR, is it that you don’t believe a word of those allegations? OR

2. You believe the DP is clean because you have never been given evidence of the allegations OR

3. You believe the DP is corrupt but you like and support him nonetheless?