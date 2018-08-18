Lets Mourn Kofi Annan Positively, We Will Not Entertain Negative Vibes – Kenyans Warned

By Silas Nyanchwani

Watch out for people who will come out to say Kofi Anan never did anything for Africa. Block them. We don’t want such negativity.

We can always criticise people objectively without dismissing or diminishing their contributions to a cause. There is no such a thing as a perfect person.

Mandela ought to have done more but he did what he could given the circumstances.

Gandhi was racist and had questionable behaviour but to the people of India, he is something.

Obama was a neo-liberalism darling but did nothing for Africa according to some people(this assertion is wrong, always berwft of facts), but as an inspiration, for being thoroughly decent and rescuing America from itself he did well.

There is a specific African trait of yearning for a Messiah like figure to come and save is from ourselves. I got news for you: There is no Messiah, Obama or Mandela, Anan or Gaddafi who is going to save us.

Let’s criticise people without dismissing them or diminishing their accomplishment. That is why I hate Cornel West, an otherwise brilliant fellow but who never gets tired criticising Obama and Tanehisi Coates for fun.

Stop electing greedy fools, start revolution.

Every great country is founded by the masses turning on the rulers and resetting the rule book.

So acheni mchezo.