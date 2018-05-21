Kenya Today

Leave Blogger Nyakundi To Me, I’ll Silence Him Forever Like I’ve Done To Rest Who Can’t Speak – Moses Kuria Warns

On Sunday night a Twitter fight went up between Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, known for his loose mouth, the MP while reacting to a comment the blogger has made telling him off referendum talks, promised to silence him in what seems like direct death threat in plain terms.

Currently, Nyakundi has a defamation case against him by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and on this, the MP vowed to deal with in a manner that is different from that of Sonko. Hon Kuria bragged of having silenced others who couldn’t speak for themselves insinuating they were dead leaving trails that should concern authorities as to who these people he’s talking about and his contribution to their deaths.

The last time Kuria was largely questioned on a death though not by police but the public court was during Chris Msando’s death where his posts were of serious concern.

Others who were vocal online but silenced forever include Legend blogger Bogonko Bosire and Jacob Juma, others include hundrends of Mungiki youths who were allegedly eliminated by the kwekwe squard after they were linked to 2007/8 Post Election Violence and killings (as per ICC Prosecutor)

This story was first publisged by KenyanInsight

Comments

  1. Moses Kuria is a criminal
    Moses Kuria is a thug
    No Wonder he was With Miguna Miguna all the way to Dubai was he intending to silence him but it never worked?
    Moses Kuria is a mungiki gangster killing is like drinking chocolate milk to him

