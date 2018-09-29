Secret Life Of Murder Suspect Jowie Irungu, Connection to Statehouse Scares DCI Detectives, Neighbours, Friends And ‘Lovers’ To Speak Out !

By V Achuka

Murders Suspect Joseph Kuria Irungu aka Jowie was in the process of firming up his own security company which he claimed specialized in VIP protection and “special projects”

The man being held by the police over the murder of Monica Kimani was a private security agent for sections of Jubilee party honchos in the run up to last year’s general elections.

“We all knew he was part of the Special Forces because he was ever present, that is how he met Jacque Maribe who also embedded in the Jubilee campaigns reporting for Citizen TV on location” a journalist extensively covered Jubilee with Maribe during the elections has confided to us.

In Buruburu estate where we have also reliably established that Irungu lives, those who know him say he has been presenting himself as one of the presidential guards.

So well-known is Joseph Kuria Irungu within high Jubilee political circles that detectives investigating Nyawira’s murder are struggling to make a breakthrough in the case despite having presented the suspect in court.

Among the stumbling blocks in solving Monica’s murder is a visit by state officials to the police station where Irungu was first held demanding for his release.

Two groups of mercenaries from abroad are also said to have pitched camp in the country and are working round the clock to prevent Irungu, a trained mercenary, from spilling the beans.

Having trained as a mercenary in Afghanistan the key suspect in Nyawira’s murder was in the process of firming up his own security company which he claimed specialized in close protection, VIP protection, executive protection and “special projects.”

In an Instagram post, Irungu claimed his company had offices in the UK and the United Arab Emirates. “Our highly qualified and exceptionally trained personnel meet our individual client needs. We also recognize that each client and their requirements are different,” said Irungu.



During last year’s elections, former Taita Taveta Women Representative Joyce Lay procured the services of Irungu as a bodyguard when she combed the expansive county gunning for Senator position.

So feared is the man that no one wants to talk about him that several sources including his neighbour in Buru Buru phase two agreed to show us Irungu’s house only to develop cold feet at the last minute. He is said to be presenting himself as one of the elite presidential guard- Recce squard

Mechanics who have been repairing his cars also went under despite the fact that we had been informed that they know where he lives.

“I moved away from that house so I cannot remember Irungu’s exact house. Actually no one here wants to talk about him. It’s too dangerous,” said the neighbour.

In an interesting incident that took place at the garages in Buruburu phase 5 last year, Irungu was so enraged by a boda boda driver who had hit a black Toyota Prado he was driving that he handcuffed the man and took him to a police station. He impounded the motorcycle and had it locked at a primary school for almost 10 months.

Such is the power that the man wielded that it wasn’t surprising when it was reported that he had told the police that the murder probe will hit a dead end. TV Journalist Jackie Maribe yesterday went back to Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Kiambu road for further interrogation after she presented herself to the police on Thursday accompany by her parents.

But it is the murder suspect’s coziness with Nairobi’s celebrities that sold him out. The man was a household name in at least two Nairobi uptown drink joints frequented by who is who in the country.

However although Ms Maribe told the police that he knew Irungu in January this year, the Saturday Standard understands that the two knew each other at around June last year. Irungu by then had become a common face in the Jubilee presidential elections same as Maribe.

Close friends to Maribe who were in his company on Thursday night at Kiu Lounge, off Dennis Pritt confided in the Standard that there was an altercation between the two love birds.

“Joe joined Jackie and her friends at the club. Jackie made some comments which didn’t go down well with Joe. She ordered him to hand over her cars keys and ATM in front of her friends. Joe protested before them,” said a friend who didn’t want to be quoted.



