”Monica Kimani Killers Used Same Script As That Of Msando and Jacob Juma”- Hon Githu

Ditectives have confirmed detained jounalist Jacque Maribe’s fiance Joseph Irungu aka Jowie a well-known Jubilee supporter who was embedded in Jubilee presidential campaigns in 2017 as a bodyguard of top jubilee politician is dreaded in Buru Buru estate where he allegedly runs a safe house. He is also said to be living with three other people whose jobs are unknown.

It is said that he met Jacque during the Jubilee campaigns where Jacque was reporting for Citizen TV and Jowie was one of VIP guards. In Buruburu he is known to impersonate a police Recce squard.

Irungu is said to live a secret life and keeps several people in the house for unknown businesses, DCI suspect they are mercenaries for hire

Joseph Githu had this to say about the latest developments

You provide a car to kill someone, your phone is located in the murder scene, the victim is raped, her throat slit and left in a bathtub with running water, steal their Money and hide it in your house, the victims clothes are found in your house, you ask your neighbour to give you his gun and use it to shoot your boyfriend to create an alibi, you then order your house help to clean up and burn the blood stained clothes and then rush to the studio to break the news without batting an eyelid like nothing happened …….

Then some practicing demons are littering our timelines with messages of standing with you

I think we have found Jacob Juma and Msando killers…… the script is the same!…..

In the bible there is no mention of saitan until a woman was created.

You cannot kill the child of a bishop and get away with it……. never!

Gūtirī mūici na mūcūthīrīria

#Kitaeleweka







