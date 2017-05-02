MONEY CAN’T BUY YOU EVERYTHING, Is Uhuru Propaganda CRUMBLING? Read This post by Jubilee’s Ex Online Soldier

By Innocent N
I have authored beautiful articles on this forum about President Uhuru Kenyatta. And I meant every single one of them. Uhuru is a ‘cool’ guy. And I love cool. He has totally demystified the presidency. I’ve never met him in person. But friends who have tell me that when you’re around him, you won’t even realize that you’re around the President.
For the first time since independence, we’ve had a President who dabs, blushes when a supporter shouts “nakupenda” and stops to say hello to an old man who chauffered him when he was still a boy. He really is a likable character.
But in this country today, cool ain’t going to solve the problems we face. Dabbing cannot improve access to quality healthcare for the ordinary citizen. Photo-ops while eating Nyama Choma at roadside eateries has not created the 1 million annual jobs that Jubilee promised.
Smiling shyly at smitten female supporters has not changed the fact that today, Kenya scores poorly in the global corruption perception index compared to 2013. In a nutshell, under the cool, likeable and adorable President Kenyatta, this country is in a worse situation than it was five years ago.
Jubilee will point at SGR. Indeed, it’s the government’s poster project. What Jubilee will not explain is why this project cost 420 billion shillings while the Ethiopia Djibouti SGR line which is 100 km longer cost 340 billion shillings to construct. Jubilee will not explain why Kenyans still die of hunger when over 7 billion was pumped into the Galana-Kulalu irrigation project.
Jubilee promised Laptops for kids within their first five years in office. That promise is yet to be delivered. Don’t think the Laptop rollout has been delayed because of budgetary shortfalls. No! This project is experiencing delays because of infights within President Kenyatta’s administration on who will benefit most from the tendering process.
The cost of living is simply unbearable. Can you imagine that a government fails to create opportunities for it’s people and if that is not enough, goes ahead and starves them? In the meantime, insiders like Waiguru are able to orchestrate massive heists and walk away without facing prosecution. I don’t know what you call it but this is simply wrong and unacceptable.
I might not be comfortable with NASA out of purely personal reasons. But this country is greater than my feelings and attitude. It’s not about whether I like NASA. It’s about whether NASA has the ability to transform this country. At this moment in time, I believe it does. Raila is not cool. He is an old man who slurs in his speech. But let’s look beyond cool. Can he deliver? Can he get the job done? If he can, then our little personal feelings about him notwithstanding, let us support him.
For once, let us put tribal considerations aside, let us put our feelings aside, let us ignore our misconceptions and biases. For the sake of this country and for the sake of posterity let us all rally behind NASA. If Jubilee could not perform in the past five years, don’t be mistaken into believing that they will deliver in the next five.
God bless Kenya!
Comments
Miguna miguna says
Nonsense. Uhuru Tano Tena. Vitendawilis can’t be the solution.
mwanzia says
Copied
If you are a Luhya, Luo, Kamba, e.t.c and you are against NASA, shame on you. I repeat, Kikuyus are supporting Uhuru not because Uhuru is a good president. NO. They support him because ‘NI MTU WAO. How long are you going to get this fact???? Kalenjins are supporting Ruto Not because Ruto has been an outstanding Deputy President. NO. It is because, ‘RUTO NI MTU WAO.’
Some stupid and myopic Luos and Luhyas think by being against NASA, they are smart and intelligent. Something tells them that when they give opinions against NASA and plan to vote jubilee, ati they will look very clever. You are idiots.
Look, Kalenjins and Kikuyus will have none of your stupid ideas and they will influence you to support their tribes. They will focus on their people and vote their people.
Look, if Uhuru happens to become a smaller principal in NASA, KIKUYUS WILL FIND ANOTHER MAN OF THEIR OWN AND VOTE THEIR OWN. Wakikuyu na wakale si wajinga na mafi kwa kichwa kama nyinyi. Yaa… I can repeat that ten times. They are proud to be Kikuyus and Kalenjins. THEY VOTE THEIR OWN AND GET ALL BIG POSITIONS IN THE GOVERNMENT AND ALL DEVELOPMENT MONEY. They turn up in large numbers and VOTE THEIR OWN. WAKIKUYU SIO WEZI. WAKIKUYU NI WAJANJA. Nyinyi na kinyesi chenu kwa kichwa sijui mnafikiria wapi.
Cant you just shut up and support NASA and fail with it??
See.. Kikuyus are now proud that their two men will take it. WHY??? BECAUSE, WANAJUA KUNA NG’OMBE ZINGINE HAZIJUI VILE MAMBO INAENDA. ZITAWAFWATA TU..I AM CRYING FOR MY PEOPLE. Nyinyi aki ni magunia sana. Come back home you people. Come back to NASA. This is our home. Wacha hata tuanguke tukiwa nyumbani. Yaa..fail with your own. How can you leave your mother to go and attend to another guy’s sick mother??/ Nyinyi ni amatweele sana. Kama wewe ni mluhya na uko jubilee inafaa ufinywe hizo nini uwache ujinga. Wee umewai ona mkikuyu amekaa ODM ametulia??? Halafu mnaanza kusema wakikuyu ni wezi?? Wezi wa wapi na ni wajanja?? WACHENI UJINGA. RUDI NASA
alepo says
Kudo’s very true sisi ni wajanja wacha kuamsha umbwa ikilala wako na njaa waje jublee tuta walisha
Anonymous says
Uhuru Kenyatta is Cool????? When you tell starving citizens in public to continue salivating as him, the president, and his cronies continue to eat the meat? Is that being cool?? Uhuru Kenyatta has gone on record as the only opposition leader to defect to the government side which it criticised correctly for its failure for five good years, at the eleventh hour.