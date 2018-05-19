Miguna Miguna Making His Return To The Country Mission Impossible, Attacking Raila Was Unnecessary

By Phil Wesonga

The so-called NRM General Miguna Miguna has purportedly given a long recorded retort to NASA President Raila Odinga whose only crime appears to have urged Miguna to co-operate and visit the Kenyan embassy nearest to him so as to get his Kenya travel documents back.

Everyone saw Miguna shred to pieces the application forms delivered to him by Immigration Dept at JKIA. This was after declining to give his Canadian passport to Canadian Embassy officials or to Raila Odinga himself to get get it stamped with his case number (not tourist visa as falsely claimed). The same passport mysteriously reappeared in Dubai.

At uhuru park where Miguna gloats of having sworn-in the People’s President, there were at least three senior consels and up to half a dozen commissioner of oaths/notaries public. What Miguna calls swearing in was a rubber stamp. TJ Kajwang was present in full legal regalia and instruments. He is not shouting from the top of Mount Kenya and about these episodes. So what this fuss about an LSK membership that was only obtained in 2010? SC Orengo has been an LSK member continuously for four decades while SC Khaminwa who was seated at the back row at uhuru park is now on his sixth decade. So Miguna is too junior.

Those of us who have studied Miguna’s history know without a shadow of doubt most of Miguna’s infantile hysterics are motivated by need for cash. The desperation for a grand-entry at JKIA comes a close second followed by a deathly need to have the ability to influence the masses to obey his commands.

However the cash changes Miguna’s attitude very fast. We know for instance, the Chicken-seller long identified Miguna as an out-of-control ego, an emotional wreck and a cheap political mercenary which he then quickly hired and deployed to launch attacks Raila Odinga.

His anti-Raila books were all sponsored by the chicken seller who he has always praised in his writings. You will rarely see Miguna criticise Ruto. And if he does, it’s because there is a remittance delay

That is why Miguna’s appointment as Deputy Governor Nairobi does not surprise us at all. He is but a mere pawn in the larger scheme of things.

But anyone can recall that in Canada, US, UK and Kenya or in his rape case, in the coalition government, his unmasking Raila books, the short-lived NRM sojourn and now his deportation it’s all about one man and his quest to generate funds. Even human rights groups fighting in his corner must pay him. Even a mere media interview must be paid for. A lecture of diaspora Kenyans has high entry fees that goes straight into Miguna’s pockets.

Omiyo, Miguna can rant all he wants, he can insult all of the despots, but life continues. Some of us have also been arrested for our political beliefs, have gone on forced exile and even been detained. Where is the fuss?

Building bridges is our focus. And there is nothing Miguna will do to shift our focus.