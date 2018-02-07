Miguna Miguna Deportation: When Hooligans Maneuver To Power

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka The Banana Peddler



Government we are told, is the strongest institution in any society. But our own government continues to make history in the negative. The stunt pulled by the Jubilee administration to forcefully ensconce, deport and sequestrate Miguna from his motherland, represents a new phase of desperation. It was one of the gravest blunders committed by the Uhuru administration.

The seething lack of discipline in the Uhuru administration has caught the attention of the world. It is now apparent that this administration has since abandoned the diplomatic etiquette and resorted to criminating a few good men that tell them the home truth.

I can wager that President Uhuru Kenyatta is a bull in a china shop. The deportation of Miguna has sent shivers and shockwaves down the spine of our founding fathers wherever they are in their graves.

That singular undertaking by the Jubilee administration makes nonsense of the implementation of the 2010 constitution and enthrones the crass impunity that consumes the leadership of this country.

Closer home, when Uhuru Kenyatta assumed at the helm of affairs in 2013, Kenyans thought he was going to be the coolest President in the world. Kenyans thought he was going to be the most one of the few African leaders of moral excellence.

The distinguished decorum he carried himself with, signposted for one the most unrivalled legacies in Africa. We thought he would be different from his father whose dictatorial tendencies sent his political opponents to their early graves.

It is now apparent it was a wolf in a sheep’s clothing. Just like his late father, this president is now exuding his true. He took after him. This administration kills its citizens without compunction. He is a bitter President.

Since assumption of office, this President has never demonstrated the capacity to bears the burden of his people. They say the feeling of empathy dwells in a man’s character. If it is not there, it is not there, period.

I strongly hold that it is not in Uhuru’s character to accommodate those that did not vote for him, especially the Luos. His lack-lustre approach to monumental calamities falls short of leadership examples set by democratic leaders elsewhere. Kenyans are yet to find a Moses that will get them out of Egypt.

I dare say that as of now, Miguna has been harmed beyond healing. Right from the time he was arrested, he was dehumanized and cocooned in an unfamiliar terrain with nauseating sights of gun-wielding policemen.

It is untenable that a President who has since abandoned his sacred constitutional responsibility towards the people both in peacetime and wartime elects to harangue, harass and deports his critics. The attempt to justify his lackluster performance through the torrents of unpresidential verbiage is not enough excuse to assoil him.

Long story short, this country has become a laughing stoke. Life has become difficult to an extent that what government should do, individuals are struggling to achieve. Here, the so called democracy is a hidden autocracy. It is a deceptive and questionable quagmire.

The government is oppressing own citizens unnecessarily. This only happens when hooligans maneuver to power. This President surrounds himself with goons who mislead him on everything. But by the time he comes down, he’ll have no one to work with.

He has played himself into the hands of hooliganism. My interest is the wellness of this country. Kenya must survive the difficult times we are going through by the help of God. The same God, who saved us from the Kenyattaism and Moism, will save us from this bad luck season.

(The writer sells Bananas in the streets of Kisii Town)

