Miguna Miguna Bombshell Speech That Scared Shit Out Of Statehouse Operatives

DEFIANT NRM GENERAL,MIGUNA MIGUNA PRESSER TODAY-OATH TAKING

“Kajwang did not play any role in the swearing in, I am the one who signed the oath, not Kajwang and I conducted the oath. If they want to look for the person who is responsible it is me and the President HE Raila Odinga, let them come for us, don’t engage in subterfuge that you are conscripting Kajwang so that he could tell you who is responsible.We are not hiding we are responsible.They are looking for the text of the oath, it is all over the social media. I commissioned the oath as a barrister and solicitor, as a commissioner for oaths, as an Advocate of the High Coat of Kenya and I have no apologies to make, that’s why I went to school, that’s why I was licensed that’s why I practice law, so if you want to take me to court for doing my job COME BABY COME.”

