Meru Governor Hon Munya DROPS A BOMBSHELL: LIST of CORRUPT DEALS Senator Kiraitu demanded

By Gov. Peter Munya

Dear Meru Residents,

I wish to apologise for initially having contaminated myself with the most Greedy, segregative, Selfish but now thankfully naked Kiraitu Murungi.

I regret picking him from his ruins when he was lied to to form a party and was abandoned with it at the last minute.

I stood by him and helped him build the BUS Party. BIG Mistake because immediately we got in He sold it off for what now am told was to cover up for his criminal activities as the mastermind of angloleasing and Triton Crimes. But that is his cup of tea.

Now this mzee is very mannerless.

When i assumed office he gave me several big lists of demands; This was the first list:

1: To give him and his Israeli contractors all the water project contracts

2: To give him the contract for Cabro Construction

3: To Lease to him the Meru County Hotel

4: To lease him the Leopard Rock Hotel at the Meru National Park

5. To build for him a senators wing in the Governors Mansion

6. To facilitate allocation of 200 acres of land to his company from the areas surrounding Isiolo.

To these demands those who know me well will tell you what i told him:

-Over My Dead Body!!!

I have assured the senator that i will stand on the side of the people. I will die for the people. And protect them from their oppressors. Him being the most notorious one.

I Peter Munya therefore declares that I shall make sure Meru people are liberated from this monster.

Stay tuned for more demands from your senator.