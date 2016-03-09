Meru Governor Hon Munya DROPS A BOMBSHELL: LIST of CORRUPT DEALS Senator Kiraitu demanded

By Gov. Peter Munya
Dear Meru Residents,
I wish to apologise for initially having contaminated myself with the most Greedy, segregative, Selfish but now thankfully naked Kiraitu Murungi.
I regret picking him from his ruins when he was lied to to form a party and was abandoned with it at the last minute.
I stood by him and helped him build the BUS Party. BIG Mistake because immediately we got in He sold it off for what now am told was to cover up for his criminal activities as the mastermind of angloleasing and Triton Crimes. But that is his cup of tea.
Now this mzee is very mannerless.
When i assumed office he gave me several big lists of demands; This was the first list:
1: To give him and his Israeli contractors all the water project contracts
2: To give him the contract for Cabro Construction
3: To Lease to him the Meru County Hotel
4: To lease him the Leopard Rock Hotel at the Meru National Park
5. To build for him a senators wing in the Governors Mansion
6. To facilitate allocation of 200 acres of land to his company from the areas surrounding Isiolo.
To these demands those who know me well will tell you what i told him:
-Over My Dead Body!!!
I have assured the senator that i will stand on the side of the people. I will die for the people. And protect them from their oppressors. Him being the most notorious one.
I Peter Munya therefore declares that I shall make sure Meru people are liberated from this monster.
Stay tuned for more demands from your senator.
Comments
Anonymous says
Smoke them!
That’s the way to go.
ulafi nayo!
waiyaki says
I support u Hon munya for the first time. …kiraitu is is a a greedy Hyena ready to feast every leftovers in our county. ….KIKALI is a fellowship of conman, thugs en political broker.
onjelojagot says
i suport u hon munya 4 ur strongstand on war agenest coruption naujitenge kabisa nawale watumetenga
kamenja says
I believe these are the kicks of a dying horse. ‘Guti mwamba na mutegeri’. Even if your story was true, you are also corrupt. Why did you keep quite for all that long? Triton & angloleasing scandles are not latest news. yet you supported him to become the sanator. Am supporting KIKALI not for anything else but their plans. I like their idea of every ward getting a share of their county funds for development, I also like their idea of consulting MPs and county reps in development. Wewe mzae ni lone ranger. How can you lead alone. You r not open to other peoples ideas. If your ideas for meru county were good. we would follow you but now they are faque ideas but you can’t even open a door for other peoples ideas. What happened to kinoru stadium, what happened to makutano sewaline, what happened to nchiru water projects, e.t.c. You have failed us and you are not ready to listed to our other elected leaders. That’s why we will vote you out.
Anonymous says
True Kamenja,,, we this guy Munya is impressing on us,, we would rather have the hyenas who are working and their developments seen.. Munya is an arrogant bull dog who desplays pseodo confidence in broad daylight.
khalwaleist says
Peter Munya will floor political fossil Kiraitu.
mohamed says
If the governor refused to give him cabro paving contracts and refused to give him leasing of county hotel whom has he decided to give if truely he is a corrupt free can the tender be floated n be opened in public otherwise what difference will it make
Anonymous says
whom did he give the contracts n hotels that he has listed above if no to chosen pple of his backbone.
Anonymous says
I come from tigania…let’s him stop being immotional…let’s him table the MOU which was signed by himself and senator because I was there…we don’t need 2 consult him in BUS..tupatane kwa debe..KIKALI positive.
Antony Manyara says
Kiraitu Must Retire. We cannot elect a Thief to guard and handle our resources.
Anonymous says
Munya ametumumunya sana 2017 he has to head home..
EliphasMwiti says
Munya is desperate and he wants to tint our liberator…. Better kiraitu 100% he is developmental
Jackson wepukhulu says
I think tat is th work of th
EACC #county Assembly,(MP#REPS)
to proof all contructs,#others,plus,
#award,
we hope u hv th written evidence.
on ur claims,further more its late.
pesa ya mom says
kiraitu is a thief he stole triton anglofleecing. no other merian can be a leader except kiraitu. we are NOT POTATOES to be sold to the highest bidder(momeru ti kigwacie kana gitundu kia miraa).
munya juu.
Liberator says
uwache ujinga Triton ni huyo baabu wenu
iko mpaka kwa wikileaks
ken says
all the tenders whom did u give? guti mwamba na mutegi. beta the devil we know
DMK says
Munya is a petty thief. How can he justify 7M curtains?? He must go
Anonymous says
From maua munya tosha
Mambo bad.. says
So it was about that? Shame on u kiraitu,ur a big time thief and greedy hyena! Retire now from politics u bandit!!
Anonymous says
y dint u reveal it b4,its a counta attak bt ur late.kiraitu tosha!
raphael mwenda says
KK has stolen from merian lyk e rat.u want 2b cat?rmb he s full already(5yrs looting),chances r he may not need th loot nxt tym.munya ur(a hollier than thou)what if gt n en decide 2b more tactical.no doubt u wll suck merian pockets en stomach ou out.even devil wz an angel.
Harry says
Munya is a public noise maker.
Anonymous says
leta zote but ww munya u muxt go
Andy Kirimi says
Kiraitu’s greed for power and material goods has reached bitter proportions…We must stand our grounds and tell him Enough is Enough…Mzee is in a political deathbed.
mweu wa kitana says
he is the fallen angel.the kiraitu of 1990s died many years ago.this is onother kiraitu born of greed lived a greed and die a greedy as well
Anonymous says
munya knows who is the king in meru….he is worried he might be commiting a political suicide……he must go.he has done nothing to make meru great
Anonymous says
some one must be mad by saying kitaitu is our liberator, after 30yrs in power what does he hold to prove himself as a liberator? only his closest allys benefit not all meru people. and time is speaks lounder, he must retire. meru community is not ready to be auctioned. MUNYA got all what it takes to consolidate meru people.
Anonymous says
The assumptions that Kiraitu would make Meru great is equaled to looking for a virgin in a martenity ward;most of us know this,but,as we all know,you can never convince a monkey that honey is sweeter than a banana.
Ginson Murangiri says
The assumptions that Kiraitu would make Meru great is equaled to looking for a virgin in a martenity ward;most of us know this,but,as we all know,you can never convince a monkey that honey is sweeter than a banana.
marto says
Kiraitu of 1990 is no more the one your seing is a shadow and a thief
Anonymous says
KIRAITU NI MWIZI
kimathi says
aliiba nini yako?
Anonymous says
Munya tosha,since I was a young boy and now am old Mzee kiraitu was in government. He should give other people a chance to lead not being selfish.how many people has he mentored?
PHILIP says
it takes a thief to catch another thief.There is no different between you and kiraitu
Anonymous says
kiraitu and munya
wote ni wezi they are competing mwenye atapata that chance aibe poa
Hilder Kathoni says
All our leaders are the same,even u must have something 4 urself…confess!
We need to know nani ako at least 30% pure…we consider him as our next governor…
Anonymous says
Kiraitu is athug, EACC needs to investigate him on Anglo leasing and Triton
Anonymous says
Kiraitu and Mithika! God forbid, God, the defender of the weak, may the enemy of your people see no light of the day.
Anonymous says
When he was minister for energy, he made lots of scandals wit
h Gichuru and almost brought KP&LCO On its knees
kimathi says
yuo need to get your facts right. usionyeshe ujinga wako. Gichuru was KPLC chair before the NARC era. Kiraitu amekuwa minister wa energy miaka ya mwisho ya Kibaki era.
Paulo says
Kiraitu murungi is an internationally recognized thief. Munya will deliberate meru
Anonymous says
you sang by his tune all along know when deal is not fishy as u expected you are now throwing tantrums on each other…. we meru pple we will confiscate bad leadership into a political dustbin… no mercy
A1 says
I am from North Rift . I like this guy.Straight forward ,direct but it is only bustards who don’t side with him because of the self-interests.He is better than the Kindikis & Linthuris and far far than Kiraitus.i hope the young Merus will listen to him.
martin says
Thank you for this truth. Munya tena .glatony man,kiraitu
Anonymous says
a combination of Kiraitu murungi as a governor and mithika linturi as SENETOR…..wameru watalilia kwa Choo, you don’t have to be a professor to know the two people are greed and public resource looters. that’s a wrong combination to trust with county leadership
Amos says
And Now my Gover can rule after the family war began .this is the war that involve two family member and now we can say Mwenda Mbijiwe got a good platform to penetrate between the two rivals.
DAVID says
MUNYA THE BEST
Ras Babea says
No wonder how,we wil liv 2 c another dei.worry yoself coz most high wrath wil fal upon imposters #babeamusic ….be good
Mlipa ushuru says
Munya why didn’t you say all these when approached? Jipe shughuli mzee you have a few months to keep doing what you do best…… buy more curtains for our hospitals they will remember you for that. Your imaturiry levels are at their highest, how dare you walk out on a public meeting? Utigania utakuua.
#MeruinaWenyewe
Anonymous says
i second munya for having moved out of that jubilee thing.
Anonymous says
i like munya……he is a man of his stand si kufuatafuata tu na kupiga kelele kama duale
kimathi says
It is unfortunate that a dying cow will fall on the ticks on its skin. MUNYA IS ROTTEN. I will not vote in Kiraitu or Munya because none is better than the other. Kiraitu ate Triaton, angloleasing…, while Munya ate Kinoru stadium monies, hospital curtains…. People of Meru, I wish any one of you would take a walk to the Meru Level Five Hosp, Patients share beds and there are no drugs in Meru Hospitals. Meru Level 5 is the worst Level 5 in Kenya. I have been to Embu, Thika and Machakos Level 5 Hospital and I think we are doomed as Meru People. We need to rise up to the occasion and elect capable leaders. we shouldn’t recycle or give retirees a chance to come and continue their looting spree.
Munya Meru si ya Mama yako, Kiraitu the same applies to you. Kenya ni ya mama zetu sisi wote. Meru ni ya watoto wetu na inatupasa sisi sote tufikirie na tuchague governor atakaye tufaa.
Munya, Kinoru stadium itakuwa tayari lini? 200m all gone to the pocket of fishy contractors and MCAs who for pennies lick your boot. You people need to stop taking Merians for morons. stylr up and go. Mumekula ya kutosha na ni wakati wenye kwenda nyumbani.
Anonymous says
CHUPILII PARTY.
KUSEMAAA, KUTENGAA NA KUTENDER…
Anonymous says
Munya and Kiraitu must go home.They are greedy leaders.KILEMI MWIRIA TOSHA.
Sam' says
While others are going to court others are resigning! Who is more feared?
Anonymous says
The people of Meru you have a God given leader. Kindly leave the perennial leaders to stay at home come 2017. Kiraitu is a mole who will oppress you more at this generation. Be smart voters otherwise you gonna regret if you choose corrupt goons from a corrupt government simply because you are misinformed. Love your county more than this octogenerians who want to stay active in politics till death.
Anonymous says
Kiraitu tosha.munya .why av u been quit.and whom did I give th tenders.
Anonymous says
Munya unajiuza.
Anonymous says
Ingekuwa sio kiraitu haungekuwa gvnr tena wewe uwanga unajisikia sana tukutane kwa debe man
Anonymous says
Take courage our father,resque meru from those greedy leaders
marto says
munya must go,come rain come sunshine!
Anonymous says
i prefer munya to kiraitu. u know y .kiraitu is backsliding he should vie 4 even presidency if not senetorial seat .it lyk mp coming to mca .a village thing. or else who said meru cannt produce a president/runningmate?
k j says
munya 4 gavana .kiraitu 4 president/runningate
tony wandu says
Munya tena our father in meru county welcome again dad
tony wandu says
Munya tena welcome again our dad hope u are winner befor even election
wilson says
munya you are a real man….kudos kijanaa
topah says
Munya ametu mumunya. enough is enough. he will fail terrebly to Kiraitu.
mwenda Central Imenti says
Munya his a vision Carrier for MERU, he have done a lot come 2017 we will vote him back with velocity. kiraitu old generation must retire now and give this Giant a chance to take MERU to great level
Anamba peaceman says
Kirutu tukufusa saa mbili asubui..Gokuo kia nugo igikinyi.Guti ndegwa ikunagia maita yairi.Eeeee..miaka nenda miaka rundi .kila mwaka,kiraitu kila mwaka kiraitu..mpka tumchoka.
P. Bravo says
Munya is a hero
P. Bravo says
Munya is a hero . He is a man of the people.
arunga says
Munya is tha king
Munya our hero
nzamba yetu.
Anamb says
Karaitu ni mwizi..Raila akichukua serekali ka siku kama,kiratu atakinbia ODM,ndioeze kupembeleza sereli ju ni mwizi.Ata bininjomo anajua kiraitu ampendi….Ako pale ndio asistakiwe..Alafu unatukana Munya.Thiiiiiii
Janathan says
I am supporting Hon munya ako strong kwa kazi yake haina ndozari, na tena ako na maono ya inchi yetu