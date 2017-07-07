Memo To Julie Gichuru: PEACE and JUSTICE are Two Sides of the Same Coin

By Dorcas S

I have a confession to make: When my FB newsfeed showed yet another quasi-anchor whose relevance and livelihood is tethered to their support of Jubilee was trending online, I had to do a google search to get additional background intel on the woman – Julie Gichuru. And I will say that what popped up was interesting to say the least. It also spoke to the perverted set of values some Kenyans have grown to embrace.

A person whose father-in-law has made it his mission in life to use the malleable and compliant Kenyan court system to duck, bob, weave and string along his corruption charges is preaching to Kenyans about “peace”?

I wonder whether Ms. “Jules” understands that her new favorite word “peace” and NASA’s battle cry “justice” are two sides of the same coin?

Frankly I doubt she does nor care.

The same person who has previously waxed poetic about the bravery and ferociousness of the Mau Mau and Masaai fighters is now waxing, equally flowingly that “violence has never delivered justice, only injustice”. I am curious to see how she reconciles the foregoing conundrum.

Hey #JulieGichuru, one man’s freedom fighter is another man’s extremist! The same Mau Mau and Masaai fighters you lionize once had a price on their head by the very people y’all aspire to sound like!

I certainly cannot reconcile how someone whose life, personal and familial, is completely antithetical to everything Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi stood for – can quote them – as evidence of her moral uprightness. And no, she did not have to specifically articulate that position. Ms. Gichuru ceded that presumption when she got on her demonstrably wobbly soapbox, wagged her ill-manicured fingers at us and pontificated about “peace”!

Let me just remind our talking head what the three icons she cited said – about peace AND justice:

– Martin Luther King offered that “The hope of a secure and livable world lies with disciplined nonconformists who are dedicated to justice, peace and brotherhood.”

You Ms. Gichuru, along with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the entire Jubilee outfit are as far from being non-conformists as it gets. You preach peace yet inflict violence and injustice upon people whose lives are adversely affected and oftentimes ruined by your (direct or indirect) greed, selfishness and winner-take-all ethos.

– Nelson Mandela, for his part said that “As long as poverty, injustice and gross inequality persist in our world, none of us can truly rest.”

It is this restlessness from gains, ill-acquired, that give you and your ilk sleepless nights; why you seek to hold on to power by any means necessary – because those who’ve borne the brunt of your diabolical machinations are yet to see their day in court.

Sorry @JG, neither you nor those you blindly advocate for will rest – but you already knew that because you quoted Nelson Mandela, the man who made those words famous.

– And the now-revealed less-than-tolerant Mahatma Gandhi said that one must be the change they wish to see in the world. He also said that “to believe in something, and not to live it, is dishonest”. Now these last two quotes are spot on – especially for the hypocritical lot that is Jubilee.

Julie, I am trying to visualize you and the party you support Jubilee act in concert with the ideals you preach about i.e. be the incorruptible, fair and just defender of the down-trodden.

I also had a dream that Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto and the rest of their followers lived lives they believed – then I woke up to your sermon on Twitter!

So Ms. Gichuru, I am sure the learned woman that you are understands that “peace” is not the absence of war. It is a condition attained, over time by unyielding dedication, conditioning and willingness of the mind, then body to embody a disposition of benevolence and justice. (Baruch Spinoza)

Simplified: Peace and Justice are two sides of the same coin and one CANNOT exist without the other.

