Meet Migori women representative with 11 kids, PhD holder

By Aoko Otieno via FB

Oh yes. My ex boss and I might not have ended on palatable terms (over salary increment issues) but the reason I’ve always kept my mouth shut from defending myself even when I was trolled senseless over why I left her fold is the respect I have for her

Two things she actually sat me down and taught me. That there’s no shame in starting from the bottom and working your way up.

She told me she married her now Prof. Husband when he had ONE SUFURIA. He would make skuma wiki, put it in a plate, rinse the Sufuria then knead ugali.

It is a story hard to believe if you look at where they are now. That woman started from teaching primary, to high school to lecturing at JKUAT and now she’s a leader.

Discipline. Partnership. Dedication. Hard work

All while married and has given birth to ELEVEN CHILDREN. Let me take that again, Dr. Pamela Odhiambo has 11 BIOLOGICAL kids. And she’s not 50 yet

Her husband also grew from teacher to lecturer to a Professor of Math and now VC, Meru University

Most women get comfortable once they marry and have kids. The husband pursues his career growth, while you remain behind with your ka Dip or one degree then you complain that men change wakiomoka. When he was growing, where were you?

I’m always convinced a progressive man will not stop you from conquering the moon if you wish and will offer his shoulder for you to climb so that you can reach the galaxy. So long as you remain committed as a wife, spouse, partner and mother. Ubaya ni most of you when you get status, you begin to disregard your men

Exactly why I always insist, MARRY CHARACTER. Tabia na utu jameni, pesa huja ikitafutwa. Process over ready made works for me. Personally, I want to be an active stakeholder in what we will have as a couple. I’ve always been a proponent of WE DID IT! and not I did it, I made you. That “we” factor is the beauty of any meaningful relationship and life journey

If she or he has potential and you share fundamental values, IT WILL Work.

Tanzanian President Suluhu got most of her education while married and I’m sure the husband today is happy he was the wind beneath her wings

Second thing she told me. That if I ever get married, I should never use sex as a weapon or tool for blackmail. I believe she practices this(11 kids hakunywa kwa Fanta)

Nanio knows, we will fight but I’ll fwok him. Then I’ll go back to sulking but come on, most times, by the time he’s done driving me nuts, I’d have forgotten why I was mad in the first place or, I’ll now be in a position to listen to him plead his case. A very potent conflict resolution tool coitus is. I’ve never understood why women hoard that thing, kwani si ni hiyo ilikutoa kwenyu?

I also learned naysayers cannot dim your shine. I remember there was not a Migori politician insulted on social media like her in 2017. They called her ugly shemale, mother of disciples, fake PhD holder, guess who still became the Woman Rep. Koro Wan Kara uyanywa, ok bimonowa realize our potential in the fullness of time

Have a great week ahead Y’all