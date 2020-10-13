Meet DP Ruto’s spiritual leader Bishop ‘Pesa’ who misinterpreted the bible

My surprise is that so many folks are surprised that DP Ruto’s ‘spiritual point man’ in Nyanza one Bishop John Pesa could display such a poor ‘beneath Sunday School’ grasp of the Bible as to assign David’s role in slaying Goliath, to Solomon. It could be down to the fact that Father John Pesa has steered clear of controversy for a good while, and many of the younger folks could be hearing about him for the first time ever, but believe me, John Pesa is what Kenyan journalists love to refer to as ‘no stranger to controversy’.

To level up, here is a little peek at who he is. First, he claims to have been to Heaven, a had a one on one chat with ‘the main guy’ and come back here to do as He instructed him to. Secondly, he claims to have brought back to life, a dead woman in Awasi, Kisumu County. Having the ‘dual Citizenship’ of both Heaven and Earth, as well as the ability to give life place him ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Jesus Christ! And his ardent adherents believe every word of it. In other words, he is really just a Prophet Owuor in robes.

There was a time, many years ago, when so many bizarre and extremely bloody road accidents used to occur in such regular intervals on that stretch of road besides where his Church sits, that word on the street had it that the ‘accidents’ were meal times for a certain kind of ‘livestock’ that was allegedly reared in the Church. Even the most skeptical folks were left wondering about the veracity of the claims when the accidents ceased immediately and permanently upon demos and the razing down of the Church being threatened.

There was also a time allegations of child abuse, sodomy, torture, bondage and such other crimes were levelled against the ‘man of the cloth’, among a long list of other ‘drama’. Clearly, he is no stranger to controversy. But he is ~ quite evidently ~ a stranger to the scriptures. His robes and titles notwithstanding. But he ain’t alone. In Ruto his client, Father John Pesa has company. Even with his impressive ‘Christianometer’ reading that includes having a private Chapel in his house, the DP quoted a verse from the Holy Bible ~ Matthew 6:35 ~ which does not exist!

By so doing, he reminded me of a classmate in primary boarding school who whilst narrating how seriously ill he had fallen during the school holiday, claimed that the thermometer reading had indicated 99° Centigrade!

By Onyinkwa Onyakundi via FB