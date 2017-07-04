May Be All Gatundu Needs is Raila Odinga to End Misery. #ChangeIsComingToCentralKenya



By Anyamah Wa Anyamah

Gatundu is the only constituency in Kenya which boasts of the following

1. Prime minister

2. Deputy prime minister

3. Local government minister

4. Finance minister

5. Tourism minister

6. Two presidents

7. Leader of opposition 2002-2007

To date, they still have the following problems:

1. Acute hunger and starvation

2. Squatters in their own ancestral land

3. Severe alcoholism and substance abuse

4. Abject poverty and desperation

5. Highest jigger infestation in the whole country.

6. Moses Kuria

Kenyans have seen 4 presidents only since independence and any poverty anywhere within the borders of this country and of Kenyans living abroad blame it on the 2 Kenyattas, Kibaki and Moi