Male circumcision increases the spread of HIV, avoid at all cost- Miguna

There is no credible scientific study proving that MALE CIRCUMCISION reduces the rate of HIV infections. Most Caucasian males in Europe and North America are not circumcized yet the rate of HIV among them is much lower than in South Africa where male circumcision is compulsory.
The spread of xenophobic myths about circumcision in Africa DIRECTLY help spread the HIV pandemic in the continent as it creates the false security among the circumcized that they are immune from HIV infection. Circumcision does not prevent or reduce HIV infections.
The reason why there is HIV pandemic is precisely due to these primitive myths where adults with brains keep repeating blatant lies to feel good about themselves as they spread the pandemic and cause havoc.
Let’s stop the primitive myths.
#UhuruMustGo
#DespotsMustFall
Comments
Anonymous says
circumcision must bring with it change of heart coupled with high religious value. unfortunately, those who brag of being circumcised are the greatest of the hypocrites. they preach water and dring wine. They are known in rigging elections, they sent goods to opposition strong old with an order to kill and cause terror. After their evil and stannic machination they come out and brag that it was just politics. it is only in this part of the world that politicians are allowed to cheat, kidnap and even kill. later they turn round that they were elected democratically