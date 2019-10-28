Male circumcision increases the spread of HIV, avoid at all cost- Miguna

There is no credible scientific study proving that MALE CIRCUMCISION reduces the rate of HIV infections. Most Caucasian males in Europe and North America are not circumcized yet the rate of HIV among them is much lower than in South Africa where male circumcision is compulsory.

The spread of xenophobic myths about circumcision in Africa DIRECTLY help spread the HIV pandemic in the continent as it creates the false security among the circumcized that they are immune from HIV infection. Circumcision does not prevent or reduce HIV infections.

The reason why there is HIV pandemic is precisely due to these primitive myths where adults with brains keep repeating blatant lies to feel good about themselves as they spread the pandemic and cause havoc.

Let’s stop the primitive myths.

