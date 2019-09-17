Mad love; Marianne Kitany to attend burial of senator Linturi’s father

By Abraham Mutai

Now Marianne Kitany says she will attend burial of Linturi’s dad in Meru despite ongoing animosity between the two. She says Linturi’s father is her father in-law and she must pay her last respects to him.

You are a Millionaire WOMAN, you meet a broke senator who has defaulted on his rent. Host him, built him a house in Karen, built his mother (your mother in law) a house. Then the motherfucker of a man cheats on you. Chases you out of the house you built him in Karen, then boom, you all in court you both forced into a divorce BUT still, you are sober enough to attend the burial of the father of the mongrel you married.

You see, this is what I’ m trying to tell you all broke women ouchea. Can you learn one or two from this woman with the money?