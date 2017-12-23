Machakos Governor Mutua In Trouble Over Fake Road Tarmac- ”Maendeleo Fake Fake”

Alfred Mutua is giving people of Machakos painted road & calls it Tarmac .. see the last two photos on how Tarmac Road is built … It’s time Kenyans demand what is promised … It is called selling snake oil & it is Corruption! pic.twitter.com/YA7KsEGlgH — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) December 22, 2017



Well, many Kenyans re-twitted LAWYER Kipkorir’s tweet in affirmative that what the PR master Governor was doing was just spraying the road with ballast and what looks like tarmac. Top Road/civil Engineers also joined the fray saying Governor Mutua was just after popularity as the quality of the work was way below standard.

By Dr Alfred Mutua

“Using the Super Maendeleo Chap Chap Philosophy, we are applying a tarmac seal at a record 100 metres in 1 minute; 1 kilometer in 10 minutes! We have proven today that it can be done and residents of Masinga will soon enjoy a well tarmacked road”- Governor Mutua posted on his Facebook page.