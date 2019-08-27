MacDonald Mariga is a failure and disgusting to the youth after promoting gambling

By Generali Osumo

So what happens when the entire youthful population in a country thinks that their fortunes are limited to politics and political positions only! That is definitely a sign that we’re a failed state.

MacDonald Mariga the most successful soccer legend in the country has thrown his shoes for politics. I do appreciate the rights which comes with democracy yes but why? If at all Mariga wanted to change the lives of the people of Kibra then it won’t be that he must do it from a political seat.

See what other football legends in Africa are doing, look at Didier Drogba, Samuel Etoo and even what George Weah was doing before his people persuading him to vie for presidency! What is Mariga’s base in vying in Kibra, what is his starting point? How has he supported even the sport which he is most successful in?

The other one is the most celebrated and successful reggae DJ/MC in the country Chris Odhiambo aka Kriss Darlin. He shamelessly went on to kneel before Baba to beg for the ODM ticket just to go and fight in parliament. That is his only agenda to the people of Kibra, what a shame, what a letdown to the youthful community!

With all factors considered Mariga and Kriss Darlin have zero chances of becoming the Kibra Mp. The philanthropist late MP Ken Okoth set the bar too high for any joker to be accommodated in the position. Yes I term Mariga and Chris as jokers of the century, Mariga is only killing his most decorated career for pigs business in politics, he will fail terribly.

Let ODM and Jubilee parties reject the 2 and send them back to the drawing board.