Dear Luyha People, It’s DP Ruto Playing Eugene Wamalwa And Ababu , Sample This

By Kamasasa Emplahim

Lastly, abaluhya move your political stools here:

1. In 2013 Jubilee made a roadside promise to Eugene that he should not vie but wait to be appointed in the cabinet. Eugene swallowed this rope. He never thought twice. To show that he worships Jubilee, he even dissolved his political party and officially joined Jubilee. When Uhuru named his cabinet, Eugene missed out. It took a lot of pressure and more than 2yrs for Uhuru to divide Judy Wakhungu’s ministry and give Eugene Water. Imagine 2 Luhya sharing a docket. Eugene never saw Ruto’s hand in his woes. Ruto is nursing serious presidential ambitions. Knowing well how intellectual gifted Eugene is, he had to clip and reduce him to the stem. 2017 elections the same scheme is applied on Eugene. He is again advised not to vie. He again for the second time swallow the long rotten rope. Today Uhuru names his partial cabinet, Eugene is missing. Uhuru drops Eugene. Ruto had his way. Determined to bury Eugene politically 6 feet under. Can Eugene wake up, dust up and stand tall? Oh Yes! The ball is in his court.

My thinking: Eugene must come up with his party or join either FK or ANC. He must play the victim card against DP Ruto to draw sympathy and get politically sanitized. He need a new political make over. It’s never too late.

2. Ababu Namwamba created a career in insulting Raila. It even costed him Budalang’i seat. During the electioneering period, Ababu show cased his prowess in embarrassing Raila in all his media shows. He even sponsored many cases in court in the name of silencing Raila and getting recognition from Uhuru. Today Uhuru fails to name Ababu in his cabinet. Will he be named in the next cluster? It’s only Uhuru who knows. Prisca must go down on her knees to pray for her Hubby. It’s no joke. Our son is undergoing a lot. Keeping his lifestyle demands serious cash. In case Uhuru again fails to name Ababu in the next cluster of ministers, it will be the last nail on his political life. We will never hear of Ababu again. Softy Ojiambo I warned you guys.

Thank you Abaluhya!