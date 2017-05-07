WHY My LUHYA People Will Wake Up VERY EARLY and VOTE Joshua Raila Amolo Odinga wa Nabongo of Wanga

By Wesala Nick Iniesta

The great daughters and Sons of mulembe, I greet you all Mulembe, Mulembe khandi.

I have been keenly following the political debate in Kenya since I was in class 6 in the year 2005, then only 11 years old.I have been greatly and keenly following the Debates on the leadership of this country and the leaders who have been in the national circles ever since.

My heart gradually warmed itself towards a certain gentleman who was then the leader of the “No” side during the 2005 referendum,his name was Agwambo,as my father,now a senior chief,back home told me.Raila to me became a rolemodel and a mentor,the man I lived upto and hoped to be due to his oratory skills and passion.

Back to my topic, Raila is on record to be a 13th grandson of Nabongo Netia,the great King of abawanga. I hope you know that Mzee Kenyatta’s Grandparents were luos from seme. In short, Raila ODINGA is a luhya. But that is not the reason. Here are the reasons:



1. RAILA RELINGUISHED VP POSITION FOR WAMALWA In 2002.

After formation of the NARC GOVT, Raila was to be VP but he refused to take up the position and said that Wamalwa should take it up because he was his elder shemeji. He loves LUHYAs and respects them.

2. HE HAS SACRIFICED HIS POLITICAL CHANCES FOR LUHYAS

In 2007, he broke up ranks with Ruto because of Mudavadi. Mudavadi, our very own, had delivered fewer votes to ODM thsn Ruto. Ruto felt that he was to get the Deputy Premier position but Raila stood his ground and maintained Mudavadi. This made Ruto agitated and in 2009 left for UDM. It was a blow because of our own.

3. ESTABLISHMENT OF UNIVERSITY IN WESTERN.

Raila Odinga pushed hard for MMUST to be established in Kakamega to help boost our economy. Raila cares for us.

4. LUHYA INCLUSIVITY AND UNITY

Raila HAS fully involved LUHYAs in his party and 5 years in government. A record 8 ministers were LUHYAs in ODM cabinet in nusu mkate government. He also fought for them whenever kibaki tried to sack them.

In ODM today, LUHYAs occupy key party positions like deputy party leader, Deputy chair and Nairobi ODM chair.

In the just concluded party nominations,Raila has nominated 1 luhya in nairobi fr senator, 3 MP slots and 14 out of 84 MCA seats in nairobi are LUHYAs.

5. A RAILA GOVT IS A LUHYA GoVT

Nobody can argue that the greatest beneficiary of Raila presidency will be LUHYAs. Construction of roads, Relaunching sugar mills, reviving the industries and subsidising agriculture will help us big. Did you get it, reduction of rent.

Dear brothers, Raila has done enough for us, Baba has fought for Masinde and Wamalwa. Baba has stood with Mudavadi and remember, the great Masinde muliro prophesized, luhya leadership will come from the lake.

Lets vote for Joshua, lets actualise the dream. I will be voting for the first time and abhaluhya wangu, wameru wanafaidi sana omusebe akiwa kitini Juu ni cousins. Abanyolo(Luos) watasaidia sisi.

Bindu Bichenjanga: Bindu Bibadilika.

Khupa khuchie.

@Joshua Raila Odinga