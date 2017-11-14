What I Love About The Current Political Impasse

By Winnie Majani

I really ‘like’ the current political impasse that is with us now. Only a deep person will understand what I mean by ‘liking’. I’ve never seen such an opportunity that as a country, we need new concepts. That opportunity is NOW.

You see, when it reaches a time when an election is held and only two out of 8 *former provinces* produce a reasonable turnout, there is a predicament. We need in fact to get angrier. The anger currently doesn’t meet the requisite threshold. We, the champions of change need to start seeing ourselves as more than simply temporary opposers operating in an isolated bubble, but instead as a powerful force to bring down the current political insanity that allows a long-term solution.

I really like the current impasse because we’re going to demonstrate that it’s WRONG for a particular few to strangle parliamentary democracy just because they managed to push themselves there through an ugly electoral process. That you wake up one morning and find a law stating the way a failure to transmit the results electronically shall not be used to invalidate the result. Never mind what is in store – mischief. It bothers me very much when I see the current regime approach this impasse as a personal issue with Raila. Look, it’s not about Raila Odinga. It’s about 52% of Kenyans.

Instead of a section of radicals from Jubilee side choosing to address the ugly monster that is with us – Unequal distribution/access to resources, they fill us with dung. Resource inequality is a phenomenon that has not received much attention.

Inequality does not mean that some are more hardworking, while some lazy, thus the gap. It is just a warning that there’s lack of income mobility and opportunity for all. While at it, know the same has social effects that will end up eating everyone including that cocky politician.