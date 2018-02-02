What Was The Logic Of Police Detaining Miguna At Uhuru’s Backyard? For Mungiki To Strike?

POLICE REFUSING COURT ORDER TO RELEASE MIGUNA, MOVE HIM TO HOSTILE TERRITORY
Twelve hours after a Court order was issued for the release of NASA NRM’s Miguna Miguna, police are keeping him in custody in Githunguri. This follows upon the government’s refusal to obey yesterday’s court order to revoke the shutting down of Kenya’s principal broadcasters, KTN, Citizen, NTV, and Africa Radio Group’s Bamba network.
“We are seeing the unravelling of the entire edifice of the rule of law now,” said President Raila Amolo Odinga this evening. The earlier government refusal to heed the order to allow the networks to resume broadcasting has been ignored. That, and the intimidation/threat to arrest Kenya Guild and NTV Chief Editor Linus Kaikai and two other TV journalists for criticizing Uhuru’s threat to ban the broadcasters, has been severely criticized by the international media in the last three days.
The order for Miguna’s release was served upon the Inspector General of Police, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Nairobi Police Commandant at 10 this morning. It looked like he would be released when he was given back his clothing and belongings, but he was then marched back to his cell.
He had been moved, for inexplicable reasons, to a police station in Githunguri, in Kiambu County, which is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s birthplace and stronghold and where there is strong hostility to NASA and its officials like Miguna. He was going to have been released there, at a time when the locals were holding an anti-NASA protest there and burning tyres. Miguna might not have been safe there. This is playing with fire.
ODM MP TJ Kajwang’ was also moved from Nairobi to Ngong Town when he was detained.
The courts have granted anticipatory bail to Linus Kaikai and other threatened journalist colleagues. But given the refusal of the police to obey court orders, the journalists have decided to stay out of harm’s way in seclusion.
Salim Lone, Adviser,
President Raila Odinga
Comments
omot says
NRM should not be acting like opposition rather must act on full authority of the people power and stand on their ground. You have the president and how could you allow your top officials be treated like ” hooligans”. This is testing you and how strong you are. Revolution means is giving and let others move on.
Martin Julius says
Im wondering how a country with a acting president can have another president to be sworn in.
Baby Gee says
Listen to his Oath he did not say he is the President of Republic of Kenya, he said he is the People’s President there is a big difference this is allowed in Our constitution I doubt if they arrest Nasa Leaders anything will come out of it because it is in the constitution of 2010 the Jubilee Government is just ashamed there was a big crowd and they didn’t want the World to see that is why they shut Down all TV Stations. One can be sworn in as a President of a Company. Jubilee is trying to make it the way they want it can they arrest Close to 2 million that were in Uhuru Park? Why did the police With Draw because they couldn’t handle the heat. Raila is loved and accepted while Uhuru is A REJECT forcing himself to rule.
Omot says
You don’t get it.
Waka waka says
Hehehe.. ‘President’ Odinga should order the Police to release Miguna. Shouldn’t he?
Anonymous says
WHICH COUNTRY UHURU LEADS ONLY KIKUYUS AND PARTY OF KELEJINS HE SHOULD KNOW THAT
Anonymous says
THEY MAY WANT TO RELEASE MIGUNA MIGUNA IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT AND HAVE THE MUNGIKIS FINISH HIM OFF EN ROUTE AFTER RELEASE!
Anonymous says
Why is it that every opposition detained by Uhuru has to be taken to Kiambu? Isn’t it the same place where they massacared Chris Musando. Are there killer squads harbored by the government in Uhuru’s backyard of Kiambu ? I am just asking a question!
akoyo laban says
ACCORDING TO THE LAW OF THE LAND WHEN YOU REFUSE TO COURT ORDERS, YOU SHOULD BE IN FOR CONTEMPT OF COURT! AMA?WHAT IS COURT WAITING? ARREST THOSE FELLOWS AND DETAIN THEM IN NYAGWETHE POLICE STATION.COURT ORDERS MUST BE OBEYED BY ALL. WE ARE IN A FAILED STATE!
Baby Gee says
Then we will match over 3 million to State House to remove the IMPOSTER PRESIDENT OF MUNGIKI. We will arrest him for killing CHRIS MSANDO in order to hang onto Power and let him be taken to Hague it is because of ICC Cases that is why he does not want to step Down. He is the Electrol Fraud who has made Kenya ungovernable. We will make his Government ungovernable 4 years will be hell. WAIT AND SEE Msando’s blood is not going FREE.
General maxis says
i call upon babu owino, simba arati, aladwa to mobilize troops we go storm that village police station and torch the entire village,
mungiki are overrrated can’t fight during the day