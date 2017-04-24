LOADING: Mike Sonko and Nairobi Voters Vs Peter Kenneth and Mt Kenya Mafia SHOWDOWN

SONKO SHOWDOWN

Jubilee primaries starts today and ends on Wednesday. The Nairobi primary was supposed to start today but were postponed because there is one issue that is giving the Central Kenya money and power barons a headache. They want Peter Kenneth to head the city while majority of ordinary Nairobi residents including those with roots in Central Kenya want Mike Sonko as the governor.

The billionaires don’t care whether the Central Kenya masses living in Nairobi want Sonko or not but they are vowing to use either hook or crook methods to see that Uthamaki’s choice PK becomes the governor of Nairobi. My hypothesis is now coming to reality. The central residents should take this as an example. The robber barons think of nothing apart from profits and private properties. They choose their favourite candidate behind the scenes then use well oiled propaganda machinery like Kameme and Nation Media to drive their agenda through. Sonko is a philanthropist and that is why he has won the hearts of many including ordinary Kikuyu living in Nairobi.

The reason why they want to block Sonko from becoming a governor is because according to them he cannot be trusted with the city’s profits and private properties majority of which belong to them (Mt Kenya Mafia).

The reason why they use all means to block Hon Raila from ascending to the presidency is not because he is a Luo. No, it is because they can’t trust him with their profits and private properties. This is the same reason why they started opposition and vehemently opposed Moi in 90s. Everything revolves around profits and private properties according to them.

A lose mouth Mt Kenya mafia told me the other day that trusting the NASA principals with country’s leadership is like trusting a person who doesn’t have a cow to become the chairman of the cattle dip. Let us wait and see this drama as it unfolds. The barons will not accept to have Sonko as the governor no matter what. Keep that one in your medulla oblangata and don’t take it to the bank. The banks are owned by the same cartels and they will charge exorbitant fees to keep the money. As we have been saying, these banks and their baron owners think of nothing else apart from profits and private properties. Good day comrades.



