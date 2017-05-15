LIST SCANDALS Raila EXPOSED, Uhuru DENIED They existed BUT All Turned Out to Be TRUE

By Anwar Sadat

Uhuru’s Jubilee has this habit of traveling the long route of lies before coming to the gate of truth.

1. When Raila told them that former powerful Devolution CS Ann Waiguru was looting NYS, Uhuru’s surrogates led by DP Ruto and Aden Duale denied it, threw political tantrums, before reluctantly admitting to the truth that more than Ksh 800 millions was stollen (later it emerged the amount was in excess of Ksh 1.6B

2. When Raila said that Uhuru’s sister was involved in the ministry of health corruption scandal, they denied it, they then made Uhuru’s sister “disadvantaged and disabled” before justifying why she worn the tender, and finally admitted that she supplied metal containers from China at a price of Ksh 10m each with true value of Ksh 250k , which sadly are still lying idle in Mombasa.

3. When Ruto was accused of grabbing the Lang’ata primary school play ground to build a packing for his hotel, they created some Sigh guy……and it’s now common knowledge that the Sigh guy was Ruto all along.

4. When Raila said that Uhuru was transferring Part of the port operations from Mombasa to his family farm in Naivasha, they denied it. It’s now been proven that the Kenyan government bought a small piece of land from the Kenyatta family for Kshs 3.6 billions and a yearly lease fee of Kshs 785 million to build the dry port in Naivasha.

5. And now we have the maize scandal. They are taking the usual route of lies, rather than square straight with the Kenyan people. It’s saddening that the media, for reasons only known to them, is refusing to lead them through the shorter path of truth.

After its said and done, Kenyans will know that Jubilee is selling to Kenyans, maize that was donated as food aid to the Kenyan people during the drought.