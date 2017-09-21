List Of Painful Experiences Under Uhuru Regime, Residents of Mt Kenya Region Are No Better

By Anwar Sadat
Uhuru is said to be very angry at Kenyans fir rejecting him in 8th August and also the decision by supreme court to nullfy rigged presidential elections, well most of us have known too much pain over the last five years:
1. We have watched our highly qualified young men and women walk everyday looking for any employment opportunity- as months turns to years after their graduation, we have watched their faces as frustration and anger replace hope; optimism; and promises of hope that they had on their graduation day.
2. We have experienced pain when we see life ebbing away from the feeble bodies we took to hospital for treatment, only to find the doctors are on strike; the nurses are on strike; hospitals have no right equipment; hospitals lack medication and yet our government uses Kshs 10 billion for entertainment.
3. We have experienced pain when we see the lifeless body of a 6 month old child laying in a coffin, her life cut short before she could even say the name of her mother; her only crime was to be born in the wrong tribe.
4. We have been pinched in our hearts when we hear the wailing of a mother who’s 9 years old daughter, Moraa, was killed right in front of her house. All the dreams and aspirations she had for daughter cut short by an assassin but, obeying the orders of a rouge leader who thinks only his children has the right to live and not those of others.
5. We have felt the pain of having an uncertain future when your job is threatened simply because someone thinks since you are an employee of the government, you must campaign for him. Our chiefs have had to worry of how they will move around should Uhuru win again and reposes the motorcycles.
And on whatever day we shall have the elections, we will translate our pain and anger into a big Win for NASA.
Comments
Anonymous says
Uhuru’s demands for a satisfactory explanation from Judge Maraga is not only ridiculous but unqulified from where he sits. Maraga is not there to please either him nor raila. Maraga’s is to follow, interpret and rule according to the requirements of the constitution. Uhuru’s demands can be well directed to his lawyers to help him. understand the jydgement.
. says
God bless cris musando. The form 34 bees will attack the entire ruto and kenyaatta family. Duale mdomo wait for the sting too. Your mouth looks like ngatias lips.
Anonymous says
ahahaha Ngatia’s what!?
Anonymous says
To our president Mr Uhuru your greatest enemy is not Maraga nor raila but your Deputy Mr Ruto. Many pple could have given you votes but when they look at your No.2 they develop some nausea immediately.
Anonymous says
The explanations were given yesterday in detail of the ruling of 1st September 2017. You are behaving like IEBC who appear not to understand the election laws and you not comprehending that you’ve been given the explanations but you as well don’t understand it. Which raises the question if indeed you are fit to be the president of the republic of kenya.
In simplicity, no rocket science there was no election cos your cohort did the coup against all kenyans who voted your and your regime out.
Anonymous says
Mr President tell Chiloba to open the server when you are only THE TWO of you and ask him to show you the number of votes you got and compare with Raila’s, you will stop making this complains.
Wilson Mwangi says
Kenya belongs to Kikuyu’s. We shed out blood fighting independence, all the other tribes did nothing. We will not agree to be ruled by the minority ever again, especially by Luo’s.
Anonymous says
stupid notion.
jeff says
Dreaming I forgive u
Anonymous says
THE REAL FREEDOM FIGHTERS ARE NO WHERE NEAR POWER. THOSE WHO TOOK POWER WERE INDIVIDUALS WHO USED TO SNEAK INTO THE WHITEMAN’S BEDROOMS AND BETRAY, LEAK INFORMATIONT OF THE THOSE IN THE FORESTS. ASK YOURSELF WHY ARE MAU MAU VETERANS STILL BEING LOOKED DOWN UPON BY THE VERY KIKUYU REGIME, WHERE IS NGUGI WA THIONGO, MAINA WA KINYATI? ALL IN EXILE. MR. MWANGI YOU N EED TO GO BACK TO SCHOOL AND READ EXTENSIVELY. I PITY YOU WITH YOUR PHOBIA FOR POWER.
Anonymous says
man you are full of shit.
the only part that belongs to the kikuyus is the region they were in before the white man come. You guys are so weak to the extend the white settles took you land: whom you letter started killing the white settlers, which you thing was fighting for Kenya’s independence.
your people killed your own so that the looter our taxes are what you worship as gods.
Other tribes of Kenya fought to release your gods from prison and when they come out they started looting to this day.
so take your cheap fallacy to your folks and educate them well.
Anonymous says
Was Mekatillili wa Menza joking? Tell us if Sakawa was an actor. What do you say of Koitalel Arap Samoei? Hii ukikuyu itawaua
Anonymous says
Uhuru is falling…..God has said no to his leadership.him and arap mashamba are evil axis for this country.in their regime Msando,j.juma,willy Kimani, thuo n many mungiki leaders were killed.God has been watching all this while and wants to strike.
Kipyegon says
The regime continues until 2022
maklindi says
kipyegon kuma ya mama yako ndio futi 2022 deep.Your name only resembles an underware
Maks says
Stenly Mwangi,Jomo senior given by Jars,kibaki given by Rai,Jomo junior expert in stealing and bribing,Kenya belongs to Kenyans not kiuks,kama ndio hivyo basis tugawe nchi,Mombasa irudi Tz,north eastern Somali,nyanza Uganda and tz,huko njuu Ethiopia, lake pembeni Sudan,loitoktok na viunga vyake virudi tz, nk halafu tuone mtabaki na kipi la kujisifia
Anonymous says
And what were those chiefs moving with before uhuru gave them the bikes, and if the chiefs can recall raila himself had said that chiefs should be obsolete they were not needed any more bt uhuru decided to keep them, we always have short memories when it comes to our so called nasa /jubilee
mkenyamwenyehasira says
u’ kikuyus were fighting to send the whites out of your lands in central..did u fight all over kenya? dont fool uaslf that another name of central is kenya..each community fought 4their land rights..kikuyus were not fighting for kenya..stop fooling uaslf.