LIST Of Outstanding Kenyans Who Deserve State Commendations Not ‘Jokers’ Honoured By Uhuru Today

By Magunga JaKaruoth

1. Sallinder Nyawira of Resque BnB. Remember the one who mobilized us to buy mathematical sets for needy KCPE students? The one who took in displaced folks after the election violence? That one.

For her sacrifice.

2. Njeri Wa Migwi – Mwangi for her relentless fight against paedophiles and sexual predators.

3. Wandia Njoya for her continuous efforts in championing for better education standards in Kenya through #CurriculumReformsKE.

4. Clifford Chianga Oluoch and Sham Patel for reminding us that the Homeless of Nairobi are also people.

5. George Gachara for his undying love for equality as well as spearheading the campaign against censorship from Ezekiel Mutua and KFCB.

6. Boniface Mwangi for always standing up for the little guy.

7. Owaahh, Ngartia J, Abu and the whole Too Early for Birds crew for preserving our histories in such magnificent ways.

8. Osborne Macharia, Sauti Sol, Victor Wanyama, Atheletes, Kenya 7s, and every other amazing talent that has put Kenya on the global map.

9. Mshai Mwangola and everyone at The Elephant who speak truth to power.

10. Philip Ogola for championing for, among many other things, a safe digital space in Kenya.

11. The journalist who saved a disabled homless child from a swarm of bees.

12. James Odede for the amazing work he has done with, LakeHub, Kisumu.

13. Muthuri Kinyamu, Michael Njeru, Jammy El-Jabry, Munyaka Njiru, Mwarv, Paul Obuna and everyone who have made it a point to remind us of how beautiful this country is.

14. Okiya Omtata for his endless contribution to human rights and our jurisprudence.

15. Anne Eboso Okongo for her efforts to keep the dying Suba culture alive through Rusinga Festival.

16. Wawira Njiru of the Food for Education program that feeds needy children in schools.

17. Aisha Ali, Ciru Muriuki, Adele Onyango, Martha Wakoli, Cirū Ngigi and the Akili Dada ladies for their continued quest for gender equity.

18. Zukiswa Wanner and James Murua for their consistent pursuit of a more vibrant literary space in Kenya.

19. Kibali Mureithi for his love of everything art, especially music, via Lahani.

20. Marcus Olang, Abigail Arunga and Mariga Wang’ombe for giving us the motivation to speak our stories of courage.

21. The surgeons who seperated cojoined twins at KNH for achieving a not so mean feat.

22. Head of the Doctors and Nurses for putting their skin on the line for a better health sector. #LipaKamaTender

23. The Moi Girls student who saved her colleagues from an inferno. For her bravery.

To these folks and everyone who, in their own special way, works for a better country, I say ERO KAMANO.

#HappyJamhuriDay #Kenya #Twaweza #PeaceLoveUnity