List Of Luyha Politicians who beg money from DP Ruto; Hon Khalwale Tops Wetangula, Ababu, Walukhe etc etc

In the video below, Luyha politicians excluding MUSALIA Mudavadi have been exposed badly of how they beg for lose change from DP Ruto. We are reliably informed that when the video hit Uhuru and Raila’s WhatsApp the two laughed so hard, so endlessly hahaha

Those accuses include Dr Boni Khalwale, Hon Ababu, Hon Savula, CS Achesa among others who are said to have multiple wives they cannot maintain lifestyle befitting Mhesh within their means and thus must be rescued by DP Ruto….

  1. Bonie leads the perk. The other day he was almost dying for Raila. But don’t blame him. At 58 and with school going kids and no salary, the poor fellow must scavage hard to place ugali on the table! Nikubaya aisee..

