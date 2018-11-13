List of DP Ruto’s top campaign team for 2022

By Antony Oyugi

WILLIAM RUTO’S FRIENDS: show me your friends and i will tell what kind of Person you are:

Hon Samuel Arama- charged with forging documents so as to illegally acquire land

Hon John Walukhe- charged with fraudulently obtaining over Ksh 250m from NCPB

Hon Ayub Savula-charged with fraudulently obtaining over Ksh 100m from the state advertising agency

Hon Oscar Sudi- facing investigations on allegations of forging his academic papers

Gov Sospeter Ojaamong-charged with unlawfully and unptocedurally entering into a contract worth Ksh 8m

Gov Okoth Obado-charged with the murder of Sharon Otieno

Governor Anne Waiguru-an alleged NYS scandal mastermind and also under investigation by EACC

Moses Kuria: charged severally on matters hate speech, a well known mt Kenya supremacist