List of DP Ruto’s top campaign team for 2022

By Antony Oyugi
WILLIAM RUTO’S FRIENDS: show me your friends and i will tell what kind of Person you are:
Hon Samuel Arama- charged with forging documents so as to illegally acquire land
Hon John Walukhe- charged with fraudulently obtaining over Ksh 250m from NCPB
Hon Ayub Savula-charged with fraudulently obtaining over Ksh 100m from the state advertising agency
Hon Oscar Sudi- facing investigations on allegations of forging his academic papers
Gov Sospeter Ojaamong-charged with unlawfully and unptocedurally entering into a contract worth Ksh 8m
Gov Okoth Obado-charged with the murder of Sharon Otieno
Governor Anne Waiguru-an alleged NYS scandal mastermind and also under investigation by EACC
Moses Kuria: charged severally on matters hate speech, a well known mt Kenya supremacist
Comments
Anonymous says
This a war where Raila Odinga is fighting the DP William Ruto this KRA action was to prove to governor OBADO who blows the pipe for him supporting William Ruto Obado ameshikwa Makende and do not forget the Governor has a murder case waiting.
Anonymous says
RIP Ian Wafula BBC broadcast journalist Ian Wafula was on Tuesday involved in a grisly accident.
RIP Amen.