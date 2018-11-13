Kenya Today

List of DP Ruto’s top campaign team for 2022

By Antony Oyugi

WILLIAM RUTO’S FRIENDS: show me your friends and i will tell what kind of Person you are:

Hon Samuel Arama- charged with forging documents so as to illegally acquire land
Hon John Walukhe- charged with fraudulently obtaining over Ksh 250m from NCPB

Hon Ayub Savula-charged with fraudulently obtaining over Ksh 100m from the state advertising agency

Hon Oscar Sudi- facing investigations on allegations of forging his academic papers

Gov Sospeter Ojaamong-charged with unlawfully and unptocedurally entering into a contract worth Ksh 8m

Gov Okoth Obado-charged with the murder of Sharon Otieno

Governor Anne Waiguru-an alleged NYS scandal mastermind and also under investigation by EACC

Moses Kuria: charged severally on matters hate speech, a well known mt Kenya supremacist

  1. This a war where Raila Odinga is fighting the DP William Ruto this KRA action was to prove to governor OBADO who blows the pipe for him supporting William Ruto Obado ameshikwa Makende and do not forget the Governor has a murder case waiting.

