DRAFT LIST of ODM Nominees to Parliament and Senate and HOW Selection was Done

ODM has adhered to the Core principle of the party nomination list to the different assemblies process as guided by IEBC: that it must be democratic, transparent and participatory.

With More than 6,200 applicants Every county electoral college team that went through the applications, debated and submitted to National Electoral College was comprised of:

• Chair, County Coordinating Committee

• County Chair ODM Women League

• County Chair ODM Youth League

• Governor candidate, Senate candidate and All National Assembly candidates incl. Women Representative

• Convenor: NEC member from the county.

National Electoral College

NEC appointed a committee of five to receive and scrutinise proposed nominees from counties.

The List from our sources is not in order of submission.

ODM list for Nomination.

SENATE

PWD

1. Gertrude Musuruve

2. Harold Kipchumba

Youth.

1. Mercy Chebeni

2. Abdullahi Samatar

Women.

1. Agnes Zani

2. Judith Pareno

3. Beatrice Kwamboka Makori

4. Masitsa Ndombi

5. Rose Nyamunga

6. Beth Syengo

7. Eunice Marima

8. Himida Kibwana

9. Rosemary Kariuki.

10. Fatuma Jehow

11.Dorcas Muga-Odumbe

12.Jane Naini

13. Beatrice Mochama

14. Nora Owino

15. Rachel Amollo

16. Patricia Akunda.

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

1. Prof Jacqueline Oduol

2. Wilson Sossion

3. Khadija Maalim Hussein

4. John Wesonga Lutta

5. Denita Ghatti

6. John Ketora

7. Asha Abdi

8. Idris Abdirahman

9. Karen Olwenyi

10.Vincent Oduor

11. Seth Mutu

12. Boaz Aruku.

KINDLY NOTE:

NOMINATION rules are known. The list abov is not of substantive nominees of political parties to respective houses since the slots will be allocated based on party strength in respective houses. Call this list assumptive list.

For ODM, those in the list should now aggressively campaign for SIX PIECE SUIT voting system as there nomination purely depends on number of seats will be won by ODM, the fewer the independents in ODM stronghold the more chance of them getting into senate and National Assembyl.

But still know that this particular list can be used for matters of propaganda. Keep your mind open.