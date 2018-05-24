Exposed List: Names Of Alleged Suppliers Who Delivered Uganda Maize to NCPB, 90% Kalenjins? See list

Finally the list of names of traders alleged to have supplied NCPB with maize suspected to have been imported from Mexico via Uganda is out. Bold Kenyans have shamed them on social media, here are the trending names as we have captured them from various social media handles. Interesting to note that the names are all from Eldoret, so basically Uasin Gishu traders are responsible for the alleged defrauding their fellow farmers, the very poor farmers.

1. New Progressive FCS 80,607 bags

2. Paul Kipyego MARUS 70,284 bags

3. Simon Kipkosgey Changwony 58,364 bags

4. Karanja Ndungu 18,190 bags

5. Sosian FSC 16,152

6. Thomas Kiplagat 10,820 bags

7. Kipchumba Mutai 10,513 bags

who is really the enemy here? if boys from the community proceed to defraud the poor in the community?



