List Of Top Leaders Angling To Be DP Ruto’s Runningmate In 2022; Wetangula, Peter Keneth Among Others

DP Ruto is spoiled for choices in his 2022 race for the country’s top seat. Many governors who are serving their second term are constitutionally barred going for a 3rd term and thus many will be eager to be runningmates for leading candidates.

The outgoing governors who have high potential (goodwill/following/tribal numbers) to be running mates include Prof Kivutha Kibwana, Wycliff Oparanya, Ali Hassan Joho and Mwangi wa Iria.

Some of the leaders that have been proposed to be DP Ruto’s 2022 runningmate include the following;

1. Mwangi wa Iria – the youthful Murang’a Governor has been fronted by leaders from his county mainly Kiharu MP Hon Ndindi Nyoro and Women Rep Sabina Chege and Senator Kangata all who have insisted that if Mt Kenya must produce a runningmate then its the turn of Muranga county for Nyeri and Kiambu have held presidency.

2. Prof Kindiki Kithure– Tharaka Nithi Senator and senate deputy speaker. The law professor is leading the Mt Kenya East wing that has dissociated themselves from the ‘hatuna deni calls’ and instead have vowed to stick with DP Ruto as a symbol of trust. The Mt Kenya East comprises of Embu/Mbeere, Tharaka and Meru. If Governor Kiraitu Murungu throws his hut into the ring then chances for Professor Kindiki will be greatly diminished.

3. Peter Kenneth former Gathanga MP and failed Nairobi governor candidate. He comes from Muranga the home county of the many Mt Kenya mafia billionares and seen as a safe hand for their business interest. He is fairly known beyond Niarobi and Muranga.

4. Moses Wetang’ula- Bungoma senator and Ford Kenya leader. The fake NASA co principal is seen as a possible tap to the populous Luyha community.



5. William Kabogo– Former Kiambu governor and Juja . The straight shooting former Kiambu governor has alleged to be the captain of formers leaders of Mt Kenya that were rigged out of Jubilee nominations in 2017. If he is picked then DP Ruto will be seeking to mend fences with the leaders that he is accused to have caused their downfall during Jubilee nominations.

6. Peter Munya – CS Trade and Industry, the former Meru governor alleged to be a super arrogant Meru man and one wonders of what value will add to DP Ruto’s campaigns , may be his Tigania backyard?



7. Mwangi Kiunjuri– CS Agriculture and Irrigation, the youthful CS from Laikipia county is seen by many as Nyerian. He is among those preffered by the Mt Kenya mafia elites.

8. Wycliffe Oparanya – Kakamega Governor and the ODM Deputy party leaders. One of the best performing governors in the country, his record will be of importance to DP Ruto.



9. Ann Waiguru- Kirinyaga governor. Now, one wonders what this lady will bring on board? the women vote? of the NYS Experience? that will be a killer team !



10. Martha Karua ,the former Constitutional Affairs minister and failed Kirinyaga governor aspirant. She will definitely bring

Who will you recommend and why?