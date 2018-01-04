LIST of Five Persons To Be Appreciated For Providing Support To School GIRLS Stranded At Kisumu Bus STOP

By Rita Oyier

We appreciate;

1. Barcadia Lounge Kisumu for providing security for the 39 stranded students

2. Kenya Red Cross and the volunteers including drivers for being present and cheerful until the students were handed over to their respective school administrators

3. Kisumu County Government for stepping in and taking responsibility of the situation until it was fully resolved. Presenting and coordinating acceptable options.

4. Guardian and Transline managers and drivers who were responsive, helpful and willing to get the students to school if they got the relevant agency approval and support to complete the journey for the sake of the student.

5. All Kenyans of good will in Kisumu and Nairobi who exposed, escalated and checked in until all was resolved. Willing to even contribute if the need had arisen for the safety and comfort of the students

They were 39 out of so many Kenyans who have borne the brunt of this decision but that’s 39 Kenyans who one day will give back to 39 more.

As for these ones below.. collectively observe my middle finger.

Blessings to you and yours