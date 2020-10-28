Let us unite to end Coronavirus first then resume 2022 campaigns later

Photo: Interior CS Fred Matiangi whose officers are in charge of enforcing COVID-19 regulations.

By Jerome Ogola via FB

COVID-19 came and the nation dedicated all her resources resources to battle the pandemic

This enemy faked death and the nation began celebrating victory

The country went on a drinking spree, got drunk and began dancing reggae and other such songs

The virus got an opportunity to rise again undetected and is now wreaking havoc in the country

New confirmed cases maintain an upward trajectory and no one seems to care. When two brothers are fighting and a leopard invades their oral, it is wise that the feuding siblings stop fighting and gang up to annihilate the intruding cat and it is only when they’ve annihilated it, that they can go for each other’s fairy tennis balls and resume their hostilities

Tangatanga and Kieleweke must now unite and attack the common enemy which is the virus and they can resume fighting, when the virus is gone

Otherwise the resurrected coronavirus is even more ruthless, and will eat a good number. Some of those who are vigorously campaigning or de- campaigning the document, may not be alive, when a referendum comes, because COVID-19 second wave is of course more lethal than the initial one

Seems the old one was coronavirus lite and this new one is coronavirus pro and it is time the country stops everything, to run away from virus

Otherwise, we are in trouble. RIP my fellow hoof eater, just in case matters get elephant

Comments:

Lewin Preston Mwayuli: True corona has now spread uncontrollably. Unless a vaccine is found we will die like termites. In the past week I have lost two friends from this pandemic

Lydia Sakiti: Is anyone listening coz their kids r in international schools and least bothered with the rest of us. Let’s observe Covid protocol

Oyugi Cmg Onyango: We are still in the first wave. Flattening of the curve marking the first wave was fake and was meant at sending students back to school. They reduced the number of tests per day alongside stopping contact tracing. We shall reach the peak of first wave around December. We are dealing with a Governorment whose agenda is very counter to the populace. The most stupid decision they ever arrived at was sending back students to school. I would rather have my pregnant daughter or a bodaboda son alive rather than dead.

Muya DE Paul: True , going by the reports across the Counties, it is time we got more serious ,Cautious and observant of the laid down MOH rules or we risk perishing with all our Political Enthusiasm and Radicalisation, tutaacha Reggae na Wheelballow hapa Kenya tukicheza Sarakasi tu !!